Cardinals Lose Game of Extremes, Burst Undefeated Bubble

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday was a tale of extremes both offensively and defensively.

Two possessions by the Lions at the end of each half totaled 10 points, including the game-winning field goal from kicker Matt Prater as time expired. That was coupled with three interceptions thrown by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray — he was fortunate not to have had four — that led to 13 Detroit points.

Additionally, 13 Lions' points came on possessions that began at the Arizona 22-, 27- and 36-yard lines, two of which were the result of Murray interceptions. Good teams, or at least those that have playoff aspirations and those that believe Murray is an MVP candidate, don’t do those things and surely everyone on this Cardinals team realizes that.

As nose tackle Corey Peters said, “I think we were actually lucky. Lucky to be in a position to try to get off the field and get a stop and have a chance to win that game in the fourth quarter.”

Arizona’s defense generally did a good job, but the game has four quarters and what happens at the end of each half matters. Sunday, those failures allowed the Lions to leave State Farm Stadium with their first win of the season and break an 11-game losing streak extending back to last season.

In the first half, after Murray gave the Cardinals a 13-10 lead with 1:53 remaining before the Detroit offense marched 75 yards in six plays with five advancing at least 10 yards. Until that possession, Detroit had gained just 99 yards on 25 plays.

At the end of the game, after the Arizona offense sputtered on two possessions, totaling 19 yards on eight plays, the Lions ran the final 4:49 off the clock on a drive that started at their own 9-yard-line. On that drive, there were another four plays of 10 or more yards, including two completions of 20 yards to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

The Cardinals appeared saved when a deep pass from Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Marvin Hall on the 1-yard line was negated by a holding penalty charged to right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai. That set up a second-and-15 play from the Lions’ own 37-yard line, but Detroit got a first down when Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was flagged for pass interference.

Six snaps later, Prater converted the game-winning 39-yard field goal.

In the two end-of-half possessions, Detroit gained 145 of their 322 yards (45.0 percent), not including Stafford’s give-up 3-yard loss to the left hash mark that put the ball in better position for Prater’s winning kick.

The Lions converted just 4 of 12 third-down opportunities, but on those two possessions, they had 10 of their 22 first downs and never had a third-down play.

On the offensive side, Murray was outstanding in the team’s four scoring drives completing 19 of 20 passes for 206 yards and all 29 of his rushing yards and ground score. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also led all pass-catchers with 10 receptions on 12 targets for 137 yards.

However, on the rest of the team’s possessions, Murray was 4 of 15 for 64 yards with a back-breaking three interceptions.

Asked after the game if he thought Murray was impatient on those turnovers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I’m not sure.”

But if was sure of one thing: “We just can't turn the ball over like that; three times against a good team and expect to win the game. I think the percentage of winning a game if you have three turnovers they have zero is like five percent.”

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the Cardinals even had a chance to win that minus ratio.