After the Cardinals lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 3, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald labeled it a wake-up call.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals failed to heed the message Sunday for the 10 a.m. body-clock game in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was 1 p.m. local time, and were outplayed and out-efforted in a 31-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The outcome was never truly in doubt despite it being just a 10 point differential.

Asked about the beginning of the game when the Panthers took a 14-0 first-quarter lead, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I don’t have answers for that.”

Quarterback Kyler Murray echoed the statement, saying, “We started off a little sluggish. It was off from the jump. We didn’t come out with the same energy as we did against San Francisco (in Week 1).”

The Cardinals were out-gained in yardage 444-262 and 48 of their total came on a single run by Murray. Their other 54 plays averaged 4.0 yards. Carolina, meanwhile, had a large number of yards after the catch or contact and averaged 6.2 yards on their 72 plays.

Save for some downfield throws, the Cardinals’ offensive plan consisted of an inordinate number of short attempts and screens.

Murray had his best passer-rating game of the season at 116.7, but it was meaningless. His 24 completions averaged 5.5 yards and the average-per-attempt was 4.3. On the day, he completed 24 of 31 passes for a measly 133 yards, although it did include three touchdowns and no interceptions. He did have one turnover on a fumble when he was hit attempting to pass.

Murray is now twice represented on a list that no quarterback wants to be on: the fewest passing yards with 24 or more attempts. Since 1950, Murray’s total passing yardage Sunday is the fewest in the category. Second is Chicago’s Shane Matthews, who in 2001 threw for 138 yards against Baltimore, third is Buffalo’s J.P Losman in 2008 with 148 against the Jets and fourth is Murray, again, who had 150 against San Francisco last season.

Fitzgerald followed up his one catch for no yards outing last week with four yards on two receptions Sunday. Wide receiver Andy Isabella had two catches for three yards and DeAndre Hopkins averaged 5.9 yards on seven catches for 41 total.

Running back Kenyan Drake averaged 2.7 yards per rush (13 carries for 35) and had a long of nine.

Defensively, the Cardinals had no sacks on Carolina quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the overall tackling was poor.

Panthers running back Mike Davis ran for 84 yards on 16 attempts (5.3 average) and his backup, Reggie Bonnafon, also averaged 5.3 on 10 attempts for 53 yards and a receiving touchdown. Davis had a long of 21 and Bonnafon 22.

In the passing game, seven Carolina receivers had a long of at least 10 yards: Robby Anderson and Curtis Samuel 24, DJ Moore 23, Davis 20, Chris Manhertz 17, Bonnafon 18 and Seth Roberts 10.

When there might have been hope in the third quarter after the Cardinals cut Carolina’s lead to 28-14 with 1:15 remaining, it evaporated on a 15-play, 73-yard, 8:30 drive by the Panthers that ended with a 27-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye for a three-score lead with just 7:45 to play in the game.

In the second quarter after the Cardinals cut Carolina’s lead to 14-7, the Panthers went 75 yards in 10 plays in 5:31 to take a 21-7 halftime lead.

Said Kingsbury of the defense overall, “We weren’t able to make plays and get them off the field on third down.”

Entering the game, the Cardinals were one of the best third-down defenses in the NFL (28.6 percent), but the Panthers converted seven of their first nine and finished succeeding on 7 of 11.

On that crushing long drive, on the first set of downs, Bridgewater completed a 16-yard pass to Samuel on third-and-12 from the 16-yard line.

“Simply execute,” inside linebacker Jordan Hicks said the defense has to do moving forward. “It doesn't matter what defense is called. I'm a firm believer that if you play your leverage, and you execute, you just do your job, simple as that, the defense will be successful. It will work, or at least compete. There were guys wide open, they ran the ball, they were able to keep us on our heels. At the end of the day, it's all execution. It's basics.”

Carolina’s scoring drives were 13-66, 9-80, 10-75, 8-74 and 15-73, and they totaled 374 yards. On their seven third-down conversions, they gained 43 yards more than the yards to convert. They also accomplished five third downs with seven or more yards to go. On a crucial third-and-19 on their first scoring drive, a missed tackle allowed Manhertz to gain 17 yards, which led to Carolina going for it on fourth down at the Cardinals 41.

Bridgewater ran six yards for the first down and six plays later they had a lead they would never relinquish.

Concluded Kingsbury, “The last two weeks haven't been our standard and we have to do something about that.”