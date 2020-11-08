GLENDALE, Ariz. – There were no surprises when the Cardinals announced their six inactive players for today’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

It was known Friday that running back Kenyan Drake and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick would be inactive after they were declared out on Friday’s injury report.

The only minor question was whether rookie running back Eno Benjamin would be active for the first time this season because of Drake’s absence. He is not. Running backs D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward are active. Foster was added from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

The other inactives are quarterback Brett Hundley, wide receiver KeeSean Johnson and tackle Josh Miles.

As expected, tight end Maxx Williams and safety Jalen Thompson are on the game-day roster after being activated from reserve/injured this week.

Newcomers linebacker Markus Golden and defensive tackle Josh Mauro are also active. With active defensive tackle Jordan Phillips nursing a hamstring injury, Michael Dogbe is also active. He was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Cornerback Jace Whittaker is active for the second time this season. He played against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. Like Foster, he was promoted from the practice squad Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement.

Linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. are currently on reserve/COVID-19.

For the Dolphins, there are only three inactive players because they have just 51 on their active roster. In this unprecedented season, Miami has more coaches missing the game than players.

Inactive are running back Matt Breida, cornerback Jamal Perry and tackle Adam Pankey.

Absent coaches because of COVID-19 issues are Gerald Alexander (defensive backs), Robby Brown (quarterbacks), Austin Clark (outside linebackers), Marion Hobby (defensive line) and Kolby Smith (quality control). With three defensive coaches not on the sideline, substitutions could be problematical.