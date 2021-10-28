Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kyler Murray Hopes to be 1-0 Thursday to Reach 8-0

    With a victory Thursday night, Kyler Murray would become the third-youngest quarterback in history to lead his team to an 8-0 start.
    Author:

    Perhaps Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and Packers has lost some of its luster because of the injury or COVID news affecting both teams this week. But it doesn’t take away from the game’s importance or the fact that the teams have a combined 13-1 record.

    In fact, the two clubs enter the game with a combined .929 winning percentage, which is tied for the third-highest combined winning percentage by teams entering a regular-season prime-time game in Week 8 or later since 1970. 

    The winner of each of the previous matchups with a combined .929 or better winning percentage advanced to the Super Bowl that season.

    In Week 8 of the 2015 season, Green Bay (6-0) was at Denver (6-0) and the Broncos won, 29-10. In Week 11 of 2013, Kansas City (9-0) was at Denver (8-1) for a combined winning percentage of .944 and the Broncos also won, 27-17.

    Read More

    The other .929 game was in Week 9 of 2006 when Indianapolis (7-0) visited New England (6-1) and the Colts won 27-20.

    Meanwhile, if the Cardinals win Thursday night, it will be the first 8-0 start in franchise history. In addition, at 24 years and 82 days old, quarterback Kyler Murray would become third-youngest quarterback ever to start and win each of his team’s first eight games of a season.

    Only Miami’s Dan Marino in 1984 and the Rams’ Jared Goff in 2018 were younger. Both teams advanced to the Super Bowl in those seasons.

    Marino was 23 years and 36 days old, while Goff was 24/14.

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
    Game Day

    Kyler Murray Hopes to be 1-0 Thursday to Reach 8-0

    just now
    © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Deep Dive into J.J. Watt Shoulder Injury

    6 minutes ago
    © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: J.J. Watt to Have Shoulder Surgery, Likely Out for Season

    13 hours ago
    © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Preview: Cardinals Face Packers for Possible Top Spot in NFC

    19 hours ago
    © Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Watt Out Thursday; Packers Adams 'Unlikely' to Play

    18 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 18-7.
    News

    Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury on Hopkins, Garcia Injuries

    22 hours ago
    Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in a game at CenturyLink Field. The Cardinals won 34-31.
    News

    Arizona Cardinals Markus Golden Just Huntin’

    Oct 27, 2021
    © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cardinals Understand Packers Challenge Even Without Davante Adams

    Oct 27, 2021