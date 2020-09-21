Cardinals Reside in Toughest Division in Pro Football

Is it too soon to begin analyzing the schedules of the teams in the NFC West with 15 weeks and 14 games still to play? Perhaps not.

After New Orleans plays Las Vegas Monday night, there will be 11 teams with 2-0 records after the first two weeks of the season. Unless, of course, the Saints and Raiders tie.

It’s no surprise that the NFC West is the only division with three undefeated teams: the Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks, with the only loss coming via the 49ers from an inter-division matchup between Arizona and San Francisco in Week 1.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh from the AFC North and Chicago and Green Bay from the NFC North each are undefeated at 2-0. The other three unbeaten teams entering Monday are Buffalo, Kansas City and Tennessee.

The expectations were prior to the season that Arizona would be an improved team and that the division was the toughest in the NFL. That was the case last season. Even with the Cardinals winning only five games, the four teams combined to win 38 games, four more than the next best divisions: the NFC North and AFC East.

Surely, division games will play a large role in who emerges as the division winner, but the battle for three wild-card spots in the conference are also at stake. With the NFC West teams playing eight games against the NFC and AFC East, winning against the Giants, Redskins, Dolphins and Jets will be crucial, while the key will also be how teams fare against Dallas, Philadelphia, Buffalo and New England, which Seattle defeated Sunday night.

San Francisco also has games against Green Bay and New Orleans, while the Rams have the Bears and Buccaneers.

So, yes, it’s early, but here is a look at the schedules of division games for each NFC West team followed by those other key non-division matchups:

Arizona: Oct. 25 Seattle, Nov. 19 at Seattle (Thursday), Dec. 6 L.A. Rams, Dec. 26 or 27 at San Francisco, Jan. 3 at L.A. Rams.

Oct. 19 at Dallas (Monday), Nov. 15 Buffalo, Nov. 29 at New England, Dec. 20 Philadelphia.

L.A. Rams: Oct. 18 at San Francisco, Nov. 15 Seattle, Nov. 29 San Francisco, Dec. 6 at Arizona, Dec. 27 Seattle, Jan. 3 Arizona.

Sept. 27 at Buffalo, Oct. 26 Chicago (Monday), Nov. 23 at Tampa Bay (Monday), Dec. 10 New England (Thursday).

San Francisco: Oct. 18 L.A. Rams, Nov. 1 at Seattle, Nov. 29 at L.A. Rams, Dec. 26 or 27 Arizona, Jan. 3 Seattle.

Oct. 4 Philadelphia, Oct. 25 at New England, Nov. 5 Green Bay (Thursday), Nov. 15 at New Orleans, Dec. 7 Buffalo (Monday), Dec. 20 at Dallas.

Seattle: Oct. 25 at Arizona, Nov. 1 San Francisco, Nov. 15 at L.A. Rams, Nov. 19 Arizona (Thursday), Dec. 27 L.A. Rams, Jan. 3 at San Francisco.

Sept. 27 Dallas, Nov. 8 at Buffalo, Nov. 30 at Philadelphia (Monday.