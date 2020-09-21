SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Reside in Toughest Division in Pro Football

Howard Balzer

Is it too soon to begin analyzing the schedules of the teams in the NFC West with 15 weeks and 14 games still to play? Perhaps not.

After New Orleans plays Las Vegas Monday night, there will be 11 teams with 2-0 records after the first two weeks of the season. Unless, of course, the Saints and Raiders tie.

It’s no surprise that the NFC West is the only division with three undefeated teams: the Cardinals, Rams and Seahawks, with the only loss coming via the 49ers from an inter-division matchup between Arizona and San Francisco in Week 1.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh from the AFC North and Chicago and Green Bay from the NFC North each are undefeated at 2-0. The other three unbeaten teams entering Monday are Buffalo, Kansas City and Tennessee.

The expectations were prior to the season that Arizona would be an improved team and that the division was the toughest in the NFL. That was the case last season. Even with the Cardinals winning only five games, the four teams combined to win 38 games, four more than the next best divisions: the NFC North and AFC East.

Surely, division games will play a large role in who emerges as the division winner, but the battle for three wild-card spots in the conference are also at stake. With the NFC West teams playing eight games against the NFC and AFC East, winning against the Giants, Redskins, Dolphins and Jets will be crucial, while the key will also be how teams fare against Dallas, Philadelphia, Buffalo and New England, which Seattle defeated Sunday night.

San Francisco also has games against Green Bay and New Orleans, while the Rams have the Bears and Buccaneers.

So, yes, it’s early, but here is a look at the schedules of division games for each NFC West team followed by those other key non-division matchups:

Arizona: Oct. 25 Seattle, Nov. 19 at Seattle (Thursday), Dec. 6 L.A. Rams, Dec. 26 or 27 at San Francisco, Jan. 3 at L.A. Rams.

Oct. 19 at Dallas (Monday), Nov. 15 Buffalo, Nov. 29 at New England, Dec. 20 Philadelphia.

L.A. Rams: Oct. 18 at San Francisco, Nov. 15 Seattle, Nov. 29 San Francisco, Dec. 6 at Arizona, Dec. 27 Seattle, Jan. 3 Arizona.

Sept. 27 at Buffalo, Oct. 26 Chicago (Monday), Nov. 23 at Tampa Bay (Monday), Dec. 10 New England (Thursday).

San Francisco: Oct. 18 L.A. Rams, Nov. 1 at Seattle, Nov. 29 at L.A. Rams, Dec. 26 or 27 Arizona, Jan. 3 Seattle.

Oct. 4 Philadelphia, Oct. 25 at New England, Nov. 5 Green Bay (Thursday), Nov. 15 at New Orleans, Dec. 7 Buffalo (Monday), Dec. 20 at Dallas.

Seattle: Oct. 25 at Arizona, Nov. 1 San Francisco, Nov. 15 at L.A. Rams, Nov. 19 Arizona (Thursday), Dec. 27 L.A. Rams, Jan. 3 at San Francisco.

Sept. 27 Dallas, Nov. 8 at Buffalo, Nov. 30 at Philadelphia (Monday.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Cardinals vs Washington Football Team

Live updates and analysis from the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 game against the Washington Football Team.

Alex Weiner

SI.com's Albert Breer: Arizona Cardinals a 'Factor in NFC West'

The Arizona Cardinals are a factor in the NFC West says Albert Breer of SI.com.

Howard Balzer

Kyler Murray Continues to be One-Man Wrecking Crew

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has accounted for 80 percent of the team’s yards in the first two games.

Howard Balzer

Who Are the Arizona Cardinals' Biggest Rivals?

The Cardinals have several rivalries with other teams in the NFL. Their main rivals include the Seahawks, 49ers, Bears, Eagles, Panthers and Cowboys.

Andrew Harner

Cardinals in the Record Books After Week 2

Several Arizona Cardinals players climbed in record standings after their Week 2 win over the Washington Football Team

Mason Kern

Twitter Celebrations: Cardinals Share Emotions on Twitter

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Washington Football Team on Sunday and took to Twitter to celebrate.

Alex Weiner

Three Things: What Went Right and What Didn't for the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Washington Football Team 30-15. Here is what went right and what did not.

Alex Weiner

Kyler Murray the Man Again in Cardinals Second Straight Win

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray accounts for 353 yards and three touchdowns in 30-15 victory over Washington.

Howard Balzer

Stats, Matchups and Predictions: Cardinals Take On Washington

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Football team in Week 2 on Sunday. Here are key stats, matchups and predictions.

Alex Weiner

by

Shravaka

WATCH: Every First Half Score from Cardinals-Football Team

Every score from the first half of the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Mason Kern