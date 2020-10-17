SI.com
AllCardinals
No Cardinals Football on Sunday; Relevant Games to Monitor

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kiff Kingsbury laid out his Sunday plans given his team plays on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys this week. He said he’ll be getting a head start on planning for Week 7, when the Cardinals host the 5-0 Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has a bye this week, so Kingsbury has all the film he needs.

"We'll be doing a lot of prep work on Sunday and Monday to get ready for them," Kingsbury said. "Players will be off Tuesday and then we'll be rockin' and rollin' on Wednesday. So it's a quick turnaround, first one of those that I've experienced, so just trying to get ahead Sunday and Monday."

It appears there won't be any barbecues or watch parties for Kingsbury, but for Cardinals fans, Sunday presents an opportunity to check in on other teams. 

What games could affect the Cardinals going forward?

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

This is the most obvious game as the previous two Super Bowl representatives from the NFC West face off on Sunday Night Football. The Cardinals are third in the division behind Seattle and the 4-1 Rams. The 49ers are in the cellar at 2-3, and have struggled with injuries throughout the young season. 

A win for San Francisco presents the Cardinals the chance to tie the Rams for second in the division. If the Rams win and the Cardinals follow suit, they would create some separation from San Francisco. Seven teams in the NFC make the playoffs this year, an increase from six. 

The NFC West is the only division that has all four teams with top-10 records in the NFC. Perhaps having that distance between the Cardinals and last place better sets them up for a playoff spot than all four teams clustering up. 

Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers

The Cardinals are one of four teams in the NFC with a 3-2 record. Carolina is another one. The Panthers handled the Cardinals well in Week 5 with a 31-21 victory. That means they own the head-to-head tiebreaker, which could come into effect if the two tie for a playoff spot. 

The Bears are 4-1 and in a division with the 4-0 Green Bay Packers. If the Packers take the division crown, the Bears could be in competition with the Cardinals for a wild-card spot. 

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins

This game means nothing to the Cardinals' playoff hopes, but it does present fans the opportunity to see an upcoming opponent. The Cardinals host the Dolphins after Seattle, and their Week 8 bye, a matchup that has not taken place since 2016. Miami dominated San Francisco last week 43-17, and now they face another team that Arizona has seen. This will be a chance to see how 2-3 Miami fares against the Jets compared to Arizona's 30-10 victory.

