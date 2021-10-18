Notable Numbers in the Cardinals Road Victory Over Cleveland

The Cardinals shutout the Browns in the second half, leading to a 37-14 victory in Cleveland.

For the first time since 1974, the Arizona Cardinals are undefeated through six weeks of play.

A 37-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns again cemented the team's status as the lone undefeated squad in the NFL, at least for one more week.

It was a game in which the offense and defense took complimented each other.

The Cardinals, missing five members of the organization with COVID-19 including head coach Kliff Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive end Chandler Jones, emerged victorious.

Notable Numbers in Arizona's Road Victory Over Cleveland

5- The Cardinals sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield five times Sunday, almost 50% of their total of 12 in the previous five games. Arizona was able to take advantage of a Cleveland offensive line missing both starting tackles.

Linebackers Jordan Hicks and Markus Golden each reached Mayfield twice, while defensive end J.J. Watt finally got that elusive first sack with the franchise.

0- Cleveland scored a whopping zero points in the second half vs Arizona. After successfully pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play of the second quarter, momentum was believed to be pulled in Cleveland's direction.

However, the Cardinals defense responded well to halftime adjustments and prevented the Browns from scoring a single point in the second half, a first for Cleveland this year.

3- Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has now gone three consecutive games without throwing an interception. Murray's growth and potential has largely been dependent on his ability to limit mistakes.

We've seen Murray reach new levels in his playmaking ability, emerging as a legitimate MVP candidate early in the season. Yet his recent caution with the football has helped keep the Cardinals on the winning side of scoreboards.

73- The Browns rushed for just 73 yards on Sunday, by far their lowest output of the season. Their next lowest? Week 1's loss to Kansas City, where the Browns rushed for 153 yards.

The obvious absences of running back Nick Chubb and offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills impacted Cleveland's ability to rush the ball. However, for a Cardinals team that ranked 28th in rush defense entering the game, stopping anybody featured in the league's top rushing attack should be celebrated.

4- There's little to find concern in following such a great victory on the road, yet when you're finding ways to continually get better week after week, the minor parts of the game start to show.

Missing center Rodney Hudson, Max Garcia stepped into the starting role. While Garcia played well considering the circumstances, there was an obvious difference between the Garcia and Hudson firing snaps into Murray's hands to begin the play.

Murray was credited with four fumbles on the day, and although not each one was solely Garcia's fault, the relationship/connection between the two will need to improve while Hudson is still on injured reserve.