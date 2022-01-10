Notable Numbers in Cardinals' 38-30 loss to Seahawks

The Cardinals were unable to defeat the Seahawks in a game that would have had them claim the NFC West title.

In what was supposed to be the Arizona Cardinals' last attempt to protect the nest at State Farm Stadium before the postseason began, we know for sure the nest will be empty come Wild Card weekend.

The Cardinals, fresh off their first win in four weeks, fell at home 38-30 to the Seattle Seahawks to conclude the regular season.

Arizona, already locked in with a playoff spot prior to taking the field, were in search of capturing their first NFC West title since 2015 and needing a win and a loss from the Los Angeles Rams in order to punch their ticket to hosting a home playoff game.

Los Angeles' opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, fulfilled their end of the bargain by defeating the Rams in a thrilling 27-24 overtime victory.

The Cardinals, once leading by a touchdown in the third quarter over a team out of playoff contention with plenty of starters out, did not.

Now, Arizona will pack their bags and hit the road for a third meeting with the Rams in the Wild Card round next weekend. Date and time will be announced soon.

The Cardinals will look to wipe their minds clean of their performance, as the team now enters do-or-die scenarios moving forward in the playoffs.

Notable numbers from Arizona's 38-30 loss

5: The Cardinals have lost five straight games at State Farm Stadium, with their last home win coming against the Texans, 31-5, on Oct. 24. Their other two wins at home against the Vikings and 49ers were by a combined eight points. Perhaps Arizona prefers to play on the road.

The Cardinals have lost five straight games at State Farm Stadium, with their last home win coming against the Texans, 31-5, on Oct. 24. Their other two wins at home against the Vikings and 49ers were by a combined eight points. Perhaps Arizona prefers to play on the road. 190: Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 190 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals Sunday, including a career-long 62-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to put Seattle up by two possessions. Arizona's woes in run defense again came back to haunt them.

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny rushed for 190 yards and one touchdown against the Cardinals Sunday, including a career-long 62-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to put Seattle up by two possessions. Arizona's woes in run defense again came back to haunt them. 21: Cardinals running back James Conner touched the ball 21 times (15 rushing attempts and six catches) before exiting the game with an injury to his ribs. Arizona, already without running back Chase Edmonds, need their backfield as healthy as possible heading into the playoffs. Running back Jonathan Ward (knee) also left the game, leaving the main duties to Eno Benjamin.

Cardinals running back James Conner touched the ball 21 times (15 rushing attempts and six catches) before exiting the game with an injury to his ribs. Arizona, already without running back Chase Edmonds, need their backfield as healthy as possible heading into the playoffs. Running back Jonathan Ward (knee) also left the game, leaving the main duties to Eno Benjamin. 98: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett gave the Cardinals secondary fits throughout the entire afternoon, reeling in all five of his targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals, already playing without Robert Alford and Marco Wilson, lost Kevin Peterson to a concussion early in the first quarter, They will need to regain their health and have a strong bounce-back performance against the Rams and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. next week.

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett gave the Cardinals secondary fits throughout the entire afternoon, reeling in all five of his targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns. The Cardinals, already playing without Robert Alford and Marco Wilson, lost Kevin Peterson to a concussion early in the first quarter, They will need to regain their health and have a strong bounce-back performance against the Rams and receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. next week. 700: Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green became only just the third active player in the league to amass 700 catches and 10,000 receiving yards. DeAndre Hopkins and Julio Jones welcome him into that company, although Green had only four receptions in nine targets for 23 yards.