Notable Numbers in Cardinals Loss to Lions

In a crucial loss to the Detroit Lions, here's some notable numbers the Arizona Cardinals will be sure to watch ahead of their Christmas Day matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

Simply put, this shouldn't have happened.

The Arizona Cardinals were all but set to see a return to form following a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Monday.

After all, great teams don't lose two games in a row.

Earlier this season, a 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers was followed by a 31-17 victory at San Francisco, while a 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers was followed by a 23-13 win in Seattle.

So, how did the Cardinals respond this time around?

Arizona strolled into Ford Field on Sunday merely needing a win to secure their spot in the NFC playoffs and ultimately keep up in the race for the No. 1 seed.

However, the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions had different plans.

It was the Cardinals who appeared to play like the lesser of the two teams, as the Lions dominated from start to finish in what will frankly be remembered as an embarrassing game in all aspects.

At least the team will be able to enjoy a comfy new plane on the ride home, as our own Howard Balzer pointed out at halftime:

With an important Christmas Day meeting with the Indianapolis Colts on the horizon, the Cardinals must put this loss behind them sooner rather than later in order to regain their mojo with only three weeks left in the regular season.

Notable Numbers

30: The Cardinals were shut out in the first half of the loss to Detroit, signaling the first time in 30 road games where Arizona had scored no points at halftime. A Sept. 16 loss to the Rams in 2018 was the last time it occurred.

3: The Lions became only the third team since 1970 to possess the league's worst record (minimum eight games played) to defeat a team with the NFL's top record in a minimum of eight games, according to NFL Research.

The previous two teams to lose — 1995 Cowboys and 2004 Patriots — went on to win the Super Bowl that season.

12: Arizona scored a mere 12 points against the Lions, marking just the second time all season the team failed to reach 13 points or more. The other instance came in the 34-10 loss to Carolina earlier this season.

30: On the other side of the ball, Arizona allowed 30 points for only the fourth time this season. The Cardinals are 3-1 in those games, while the Lions hit 30 points for only the second time this season.

112: Lions running back Craig Reynolds rushed for 112 yards in Sunday's win over Arizona in only his second game in the NFL. Reynolds became the first running back to eclipse the century mark against the Cardinals since Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook accomplished the feat by rushing for 131 yards in a Week 2 loss to Arizona.

Up next: One of the league's best running backs, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts.

4: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has now thrown an interception in four of his five games with his turnover on Sunday. After throwing four interceptions in his first three games, Murray went three straight games with no interceptions before his current four-of-five output.

Sunday also marked the second time Murray attempted over 40 passes this season, both instances coming in the last two weeks.

5: The loss to Detroit marked the fifth time in 2021 where running back James Conner didn't score a touchdown, as Conner carried the ball just eight times for 39 yards. His 4.9 yards per carry was his second-highest this year.

0: Arizona was a whopping 0-for-4 today in the red zone. For a team that prides itself on having one of the top offenses in the league, even without the presence of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the failure to score a touchdown from within the 20-yard line is a reflection of where the team is at from top to bottom.

Playoff teams are able to punch the ball in when they need to. Near the end zone, most plays come down to execution. We'll see if the Cardinals are able to execute when it matters most, to see if they get a chance to do so moving forward.

7: The Cardinals had seven possessions on Sunday reach seven plays or more, further driving home the point that the team could move the ball when tasked despite not being able to punch it in when the stakes were high.

An all around frustrating outing the Cardinals will have to be put to rest quickly before a succession of bad games becomes a longer stretch to end the season.