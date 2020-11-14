SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Numbers to Know: Areas Where Cardinals Can Exploit Bills

Alex Weiner

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson called the second half of the season “the playoffs” as Arizona strives to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015. In order to get there, the Cardinals will need to take down some other playoff teams. Their first chance: this Sunday against the 7-2 Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium. 

A lot of the Bills’ numbers, especially on offense, look daunting, but there are some matchups where the Cardinals have the advantage.

Numbers to know:

75 percent

The Cardinals have the fifth-best touchdown percentage in the red zone at 75. The Bills, meanwhile, allow touchdowns on 64 percent of trips, 18th fewest in the NFL. 

Where the Cardinals have a major leg up is running the ball in the red zone. 

They do it 63 percent of the time, second most in the NFL, and are tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns with 13. Eight are from quarterback Kyler Murray. 

The Bills have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, second most in the NFL.

76 percent

The middle of the field has been Murray's friend this year. 

He completes 76 percent of his throws there, seventh best in the league, which was on display last weekend with a deep bomb to wide receiver Christian Kirk and multiple completions to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. 

This is an area of the field Buffalo has struggled to defend. They allow 76 percent of passes to be completed over the middle, which is in the bottom three in the league.

37

The Bills rack up a lot of yards, the fourth most in the league with the fourth-most passing yards. 

Part of the reason: big plays. Quarterback Josh Allen has 37 completions of 20 yards or more. Only reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has more at 38. 

The Bills get a lot of yards after the catch. Allen's top two targets have been Stefon Diggs, who has over 200 YAC in nine games, and John Brown, who averages 6.7 per catch which is fifth best in football. 

The Cardinals will likely have their starting secondary back after it has struggled with injuries throughout the year. That will be a help, and good tackling could be a key to Sunday’s game.

63

Before Week 9, Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins led the league in catches and yards. However, he had just three grabs for 30 yards while Diggs had nine catches for 118 yards last week to overtake Hopkins. 

To be fair, Hopkins was interfered with four times for penaltiess, and he said this week he thinks those should count toward his yards. Regardless, Hopkins only trails Diggs in catches 63-60 and yards 813-734. Plus, the Bills have played an extra game since they have not had a bye week yet. 

A big game for Hopkins could help him retake the top spot on the receptions board.

2

Murray is two yards away from breaking the franchise record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback. That record is currently held by him, when he ran for 544 last year. 

He will likely blow that out of the water, as he is on pace to become the third quarterback to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a season after Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson. 

The record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback is owned by Jackson, who gained 1,206 last year. Murray is on pace for 1,086. He had his career-high 106 yards on the ground last week. 

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyler Murray, Josh Allen Have QB Duel in Desert Sunday

When the Arizona Cardinals play the Buffalo Bills Sunday, quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Josh Allen will be dueling in the desert.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Leadership Questioned

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had his leadership questioned based on a postgame press conference.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Arizona Cardinals Justin Murray, Jordan Phillips Out Sunday

Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Murray, defensive tackles Jordan Phillips, Leki Fotu out Sunday. Safety Budda Baker questionable, but expected to play.

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs Prepared to 'Put on a Show'

The star power at wide receiver will be on full display when the Arizona Cardinals host the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.

Mason Kern

by

Shravaka

Cardinals Getting Corners Back in Week 10

After the Arizona Cardinals had just three active corners in the second half last week, they get back two starters and add a veteran for depth.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker Returns to Practice

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker returned to practice Friday, while cornerback Johnathan Joseph will be active Sunday.

Howard Balzer

HBomb Week 10: Panel Likes Bengals, Patriots to Cover

HBomb Week 10: Six of the selectors (three each) like the Patriots and Bengals to cover.

Howard Balzer

DeAndre Hopkins: Receivers Should Get Yards for PI Calls

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins impacts the game in ways beyond his catches.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Safety Budda Baker Criticizes Penalty Call

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker doesn’t agree with a critical penalty levied against him in Sunday’s loss to Miami.

Howard Balzer

by

Shravaka

Kyler Murray Wants to Win ... Now

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn't want to talk about the future; he has the urgency to win now.

Alex Weiner

by

Shravaka