Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson called the second half of the season “the playoffs” as Arizona strives to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015. In order to get there, the Cardinals will need to take down some other playoff teams. Their first chance: this Sunday against the 7-2 Buffalo Bills at State Farm Stadium.

A lot of the Bills’ numbers, especially on offense, look daunting, but there are some matchups where the Cardinals have the advantage.

Numbers to know:

75 percent

The Cardinals have the fifth-best touchdown percentage in the red zone at 75. The Bills, meanwhile, allow touchdowns on 64 percent of trips, 18th fewest in the NFL.

Where the Cardinals have a major leg up is running the ball in the red zone.

They do it 63 percent of the time, second most in the NFL, and are tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns with 13. Eight are from quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Bills have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, second most in the NFL.

76 percent

The middle of the field has been Murray's friend this year.

He completes 76 percent of his throws there, seventh best in the league, which was on display last weekend with a deep bomb to wide receiver Christian Kirk and multiple completions to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

This is an area of the field Buffalo has struggled to defend. They allow 76 percent of passes to be completed over the middle, which is in the bottom three in the league.

37

The Bills rack up a lot of yards, the fourth most in the league with the fourth-most passing yards.

Part of the reason: big plays. Quarterback Josh Allen has 37 completions of 20 yards or more. Only reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has more at 38.

The Bills get a lot of yards after the catch. Allen's top two targets have been Stefon Diggs, who has over 200 YAC in nine games, and John Brown, who averages 6.7 per catch which is fifth best in football.

The Cardinals will likely have their starting secondary back after it has struggled with injuries throughout the year. That will be a help, and good tackling could be a key to Sunday’s game.

63

Before Week 9, Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins led the league in catches and yards. However, he had just three grabs for 30 yards while Diggs had nine catches for 118 yards last week to overtake Hopkins.

To be fair, Hopkins was interfered with four times for penaltiess, and he said this week he thinks those should count toward his yards. Regardless, Hopkins only trails Diggs in catches 63-60 and yards 813-734. Plus, the Bills have played an extra game since they have not had a bye week yet.

A big game for Hopkins could help him retake the top spot on the receptions board.

2

Murray is two yards away from breaking the franchise record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback. That record is currently held by him, when he ran for 544 last year.

He will likely blow that out of the water, as he is on pace to become the third quarterback to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a season after Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson.

The record for most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback is owned by Jackson, who gained 1,206 last year. Murray is on pace for 1,086. He had his career-high 106 yards on the ground last week.