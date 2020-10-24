The NFC West has been the strongest division in the league this season. It is one of two that has three four-win teams (AFC North), and the west has 16 wins this year, more than any division.

The Seattle Seahawks lead with a 5-0 record, while the Los Angeles Rams and the Cardinals are 4-2.

Arizona takes on Seattle this Sunday night, in clash that could be a telling game for both squads heading towards the midway point of the season.

7

The Seahawks have walked out of the Valley without a loss for seven straight seasons. Arizona has not defended its home field against them successfully since 2012 when Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was a rookie making his NFL debut. Seattle is 6-0-1 since 2013, and has averaged winning those games by 13.8 points.

The saving grace for Arizona is that it is 5-2 in Seattle during that span.

1

The Seahawks lead the league in a lot of categories, mostly on offense.

Wilson is having a masterful start to the season, leading the league in passing touchdowns with 19 in five games, yards per attempt and passer rating.

He leads the NFL’s top scoring offense at 33.8 points per game and the Seahawks are the best team in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 88.9 percent of their trips.

Unfortunately for Seattle, the defense also leads the league in certain categories like most yards allowed and most passing yards allowed.

2

While the Seahawks may lead the league in numerous categories, the Cardinals are No. 2 in several spots, offensively and on defense.

They have the second-best touchdown percentage in the red zone on both sides of the ball. Arizona also owns the second-best scoring defense behind the Baltimore Ravens at 18.7 points per game.

1 & 2

This matchup includes a pair of the two most productive receivers in the league. Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins (questionable with an ankle issue) leads the league in receptions with 47 and receiving yards at 601 (100.2 per game).

In yards per game, Seattle’s DK Metcalf is right behind Hopkins with 99.2 per game. Metcalf has yet to play a game this year in which he did not have at least 92 yards. He is also tid for third in touchdowns catches with five in as many games.

6

Last week, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tied the franchise season record with six rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. The natural progression is that his next step is to break it. It's a question of not if, but when. He hasn’t had a game this season without one.

10

The cardinals were originally slated to play in the afternoon this week, but COVID-19 outbreak concerns with the Las Vegas Raiders led to the NFL moving their game out of the Sunday Night Football slot. So, the Cardinals get their 10th appearance on “SNF.” The last time they appeared, the result was a 6-6 tie with the Seahawks in the lowest scoring Sunday night game since its inception. Overall, Arizona is 5-3-1 on the SNF stage.