The NFC West has the best combined record by any division in the conference, and this is a crucial week.

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks battle for supremacy on Thursday as they are tied at 6-3 along with the Los Angeles Rams. On Monday, the Rams take on the 7-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals could end up in sole possession of first place or third place depending on what happens in Week 11. They control their own destiny, for now, as they own the tie-breaker against Seattle. But, with Thursday night's game and two others against the Rams, taking care of business in the division down the stretch will be critical for the Cardinals' playoff aspirations.

21

Through 43 games between these two franchises, they are deadlocked at 21-21-1. To make matters more even, both teams are .500 at home and away in the series.

The Cardinals and Seahawks have split their season series in six of the past nine years, most of which the Seahawks have fielded stronger teams than Arizona.

That was the case last year, when a 4-9-1 Cardinals team went to Seattle and won 27-13 over an 11-3 squad.

The Cardinals have swept the season series twice, but not since 2009. However, they are 4-1 in Seattle in the last five seasons and have the momentum of a nail-biting win last Sunday against the Bills.

1

The Cardinals have the top offense in the NFL as far as yards, and it is propelled by the league’s most productive ground game. Arizona leads the league in rushing yards per game at 168.9 and are tied for the lead in touchdown runs with 15, much of that accomplished by quarterback Kyler Murray.

Even so, head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes there is more in the tank.

"I know there's some explosive plays and good things going on, but I just don't think we've hit our stride just yet," Kingsbury said.

Murray is the catalyst, leading the team with 6.9 yards per carry and second in rushing yards with 604. He has twice as many rushing touchdowns as the rest of the team combined at 10, as his read options in the red zone have been nightmarish for opposing defenses.

Running back Kenyan Drake has 612 yards this season and that's with missing one game. He’s had 100-yard games in two of his last three outings, including 100 against Buffalo after returning from an ankle injury.

The Seahawks defense allows the most yards per game in the NFL at a whopping 448.3, but the fourth-fewest rushing yards. Their pass defense has allowed significantly more yards than any other team, but they have kept the run in check.

700



Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, catcher of the "Hail Murray" and reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, needs one reception to reach a record owned by teammate Larry Fitzgerald.

With a reception Thursday night, Hopkins would have 700 grabs in his career, becoming the youngest player to ever reach that feat at 28 years old.

With eight catches, he would break Fitzgerald’s record for most receptions in the first 10 games with the Cardinals with 75.

3

The Cardinals have three defensive linemen on the active roster who are not dealing with injury.

There’s a chance they will have more on reserve/injured and designated to return from reserve/injured than on the active roster soon. Nose tackle and team captain Corey Peters was carted off the field this past Sunday and head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday that he is done for the season.

Jordan Phillips didn’t play against Buffalo and has been ruled out once again.

"We have some some good veteran leadership on that side of the ball with Pat (Peterson), Budda (Baker), Jordan Hicks, and so those guys just got to step up," Kingsbury said.

The load will have to be carried by Josh Mauro, Angelo Blackson and Trevon Coley, although it's possible Michael Dogbe will be elevated from the practice squad for Thursday's game. Mauro was added during the bye week, Coley was signed from the practice squad last Saturday and Blackson was signed before the season after getting cut by Houston.

Still, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is not concerned.

"I'm not too worried about it," Joseph said. "We've got young guys that have been practicing and working to play."

There could be a reinforcement with Thursday reports that 14-year veteran Domata Peko will sign soon.

29.6

The Cardinals have scored the sixth-most points per game this year at 29.6. The Seahawks have allowed the fifth-most points per game at 29.6.

Are the Cardinals destined to score 30?

They have in five straight games. During that span, they have had three Offensive Player of the Week awards with two to Murray and one to Hopkins. Murray won it after leading the Cardinals comeback against Seattle in Week 7. He completed over 70 percent of his passes for 360 yards and rushed for 67 yards in that game.

17.5

The last time the Cardinals played Seattle, the Seahawks were without one of their defensive stars, safety Jamal Adams. Adams has missed four games this season with a shoulder injury, but when healthy, he has made noise in the backfield. He is expedted to play Thursday night.

Adams has 5.5 sacks this season, two more than any of his teammates despite the missed games.

Since 2017, Adams has 17.5 sacks. No other safety in the league has more than 9.5. The Cardinals will have to keep tabs on him rushing at Murray.