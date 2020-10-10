The numbers are on the Arizona Cardinals side this week at the New York Jets. The Cardinals may have lost the past two games, but the Jets are 0-4 with the second-worst point differential in the NFL.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson did say this week that the Jets are a desperate team, and that "we're going to get their best shot."

The numbers point out many advantages the Cardinals have in this matchup, so not capitalizing could be an indictment.

35.7 percent, 2.2

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said his unit was "terrible" on third down, "awful" in the red zone and struggled to tackle.

"You can't be bad in those three areas and play great defense," he added.

Before last week, though, the Cardinals allowed the lowest percentage of conversions on third down and were strong in the red zone. They will look to rebound against a team that has been putrid in both situations.

The Jets have converted on 35.7 percent of third downs, the fifth-worst clip in the NFL. They have reached the red zone a mere 2.2 times per game, tied for the fewest in football.

Neither are particularly surprising given how much the Jets have struggled to move the ball. They have gained the fewest yards per play and passing yards in the NFL. Across the board, it has been a rough start to the season on offense for "Gang Green."

7

Edge rusher Chandler Jones has not had much luck getting sacks so far with just one through four games. But, there must be something that the upstate New York native enjoys about MetLife Stadium, as he has been dominant there. In five games played, he has seven sacks, 10 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Last season, the Cardinals faced the Giants on the road, and Jones had four sacks and three tackles for loss. Jones leads his team with seven quarterback hits, so maybe Sunday is the time he finishes those rushes off.

20

The Cardinals have scored at least 20 points in every game this season. If they do so again, it would be the fifth time in franchise history they would score 20 in each of the first five games, and the first time since 2015.

Their attempt comes against a defense that has allowed the second-most points per game this year. The Jets have conceded 32.8 points per week through four games, including 37 last week to the Denver Broncos, a squad that had not scored more than 21 points in any of their first three games.

9

Even when it seemed that the Cardinals offense had an off day last weekend with 21 points, receiver DeAndre Hopkins got his catches, He had seven receptions, which raised his season total to 39. With nine catches on Sunday, he would break the NFL record for most grabs in the first five games of a season. T.J. Houshmandzadeh (2007) and Adam Thielen (2018) both have 47.

8,999

Speaking of Hopkins, he has 8,999 career receiving yards. One more yard, and he becomes the fourth-youngest receiver to ever hit 9,000, behind only Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and his teammate Larry Fitzgerald.

29

Fitzgerald has a touchdown catch against every NFL team except his own Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets. He does not have a regular-season score against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he had two in Super Bowl XLIII against them.

He has only faced the Jets four times despite playing for 17 seasons. It is a rare matchup, as the two teams have only met nine times since 1971.

26

Jets halfback Le’Veon Bell (No. 26) is a two-time All-Pro who was placed on reserve/injured after Week 1. Many reports indicate he will return this week against Arizona, giving the Jets a much-needed weapon on offense. The Jets’ run game has not been the worst aspect of their offense, but, at 4.1 yards per carry, they are toward the bottom of the league.