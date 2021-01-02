Numbers to Know: Cardinals to Clinch or get Eliminated from the Playoffs Sunday

Numbers to keep in mind for when the Cardinals face the Rams on Sunday in a win-or-go-home game.

1

One week remaining in the NFL season, and the Cardinals need one win to crack the playoffs for the first time since 2015, for the third time since 2009, and for the sixth time since relocating to the Valley in 1988.

One loss results in a once 5-2 team dropping to 8-8, missing the team's best shot at a postseason berth in five years.

They head to Los Angeles to close out the regular season against the Rams.

"Let's play the way we're capable of playing with the intensity, the emotion, the excitement to be out there, physicality and all those things we want to be about and have been about, at times," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

The matchup with Los Angeles has not been too kind to the Cardinals in recent years, but it has several different wrinkles to it this time around.

7

The NFC West in a lot of ways has been a division of runs for the Arizona Cardinals.

They had dominated their series against the San Francisco 49ers with nine wins in 11 games before last weekend's loss.

On the other side, the Rams have annihilated the Cardinals head-to-head with seven straight victories. Arizona last defeated Los Angeles in Week 17 of 2016. Six of the seven losses have been by double figures, with last season's 31-24 showdown being the exception.

Earlier this year, the Rams defeated the Cardinals 38-28 in the Valley. The Cardinals struggled to defend the Rams up-tempo offense, while the Cardinals put together the worst offensive half of the season to that point.

0

This time around, the Rams will not have starting quarterback Jared Goff who injured his thumb against the Seahawks last week. They will be starting John Wolford, who has never taken an NFL snap.

Formerly of the Alliance of American Football's Arizona Hotshots, Wolford spent last season on the Rams practice squad before taking over as the primary backup this year. In practice, he takes on the Rams' highly-touted defense routinely.

He will also be without the Rams top receiver Cooper Kupp, who tested positive for COVID-19, the Rams top rusher Darrell Henderson (knee injury; reserve/injured) and perhaps running back Cam Akers (ankle injury).

He does, though, give the Rams more speed behind center, and could scramble for yards if the Cardinals don’t contain him or spy. He ran for over 1,000 yards over his last two seasons at Wake Forest.

"John's got a skillset that will be fun to watch him execute our offense and how things come to life differently," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "Each guy has a creativity to his game, but I think he'll do a nice job distributing, making good decisions."

17

Wolford will be facing one of the leagues hottest pass rushes.

The Cardinals put together 17 sacks with 24 quarterback hits in the past three games alone. This allowed them to force eight fumbles, six of which have been courtesy of outside linebacker Haason Reddick.

Reddick has become the first player of the 21st century with 7.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in three games.

The Cardinals have the most sacks in the NFL over the past three weeks, and the fifth-most this season. The Rams have not allowed many sacks, just 1.5 per game which is a top-five clip in the NFL. Especially facing a quarterback without any NFL experience, making Wolford uncomfortable early could be advantageous.

140

One of the failures of the Cardinals against the Rams last time was establishing the run game. They ran for 92 yards and did not have any rusher gain 50.

Last week against San Francisco, the Cardinals also struggled to run the ball aside from when Murray took off himself. Running back Kenyan Drake had just 2.5 yards per rush.

"I feel like when the running game in general is going that means we're playing ahead," Drake said. "That means we're playing complementary football to the defense as well, just wearing down the defensive line when we're going fast."

This season the Cardinals are 2-6 when they run for 140 yards or fewer. They are 6-1 when they eclipse that mark. They have gained at least 140 rushing yards just once in the last six weeks.

30

The Rams defense has allowed 30 points in a game just once the season and that was in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills. Since then the Cardinals scoring 28 has been the most Los Angeles has allowed, and multiple Cardinals scoring drives that game resulted from strong field position set up by special teams.

The Rams are third in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing just 19.3 points per game. They are second in the league in sacks, led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald's 13.5, and allowed the second-lowest passer rating.

They also have 13 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown against Arizona in Week 13.

With L.A. missing their starting quarterback and several weapons, the Cardinals ability to solve the Rams defense could be the deciding factor.

227

The Cardinals struggled to stop the run last week against the 49ers. They were facing a team playing its third-string quarterback in C.J. Beathard and without starting halfback Raheem Mostert, but allowed 227 yards on the ground, including 183 by Jeffery Wilson Jr.

Fixing that is defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's key this week, as stopping the run could also help Arizona contain the pass game.

"It's a run-first offense, even with their starting quarterback," Joseph said. "Off the running game is where the boots and the play-action passes work. So if you can stop the run early, and make the boots and play-action passes look like passes, that's the key."

He said that McVay and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan run the same scheme, so fixing the issues from last week directly affects how they look Sunday.