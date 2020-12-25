Numbers to Know: Cardinals Dominant vs. 49ers in Recent Years

The Cardinals look to continue a dominant stretch in the series history against San Francisco.

The magic number is two for the Arizona Cardinals as the NFL approaches the final two weeks of the regular season.

With two more wins the Cardinals are in the playoffs. With a win and a Bears loss this week, the Cardinals are in.

Either way, victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday is imperative for Arizona's push. The Cardinals come in 8-6 while the 49ers are 5-9 having lost three straight games.

10-2

The Cardinals have owned the series against the 49ers in recent seasons.

With a victory Saturday, they would be 10-2 over the last 12 games in the rivalry, sweeping San Francisco in five of the last six years.

Arizona defeated the 49ers to open the 2020 campaign 24-20 in Santa Clara. That snapped a two-game winning streak for the 49ers that swept Arizona last season. The Cardinals won eight straight games against the 49ers before that, including two the season they went 3-13.

29

The 49ers defense has held up as far as allowing yards this season. They have allowed the fifth-fewest yards per play in the NFL, the eighth-fewest rushing yards and the fourth-fewest passing yards per game.

However, they have allowed the 13th-most points. Part of the reason: turnovers.

The 49ers offense has given the ball away 29 times in 14 games, second-most behind Denver in the NFL. San Francisco quarterbacks have thrown 17 interceptions, also second behind Denver.

The quarterback position has been fluctuating this season as starter Jimmy Garoppolo has been limited to six games due to injury. His backup Nick Mullens has started eight games and has thrown 12 interceptions this season. He will be unavailable on Saturday with an elbow issue. C.J. Beathard will take over under center.

The Cardinals defense doesn’t rank high in takeaways this season, but that’s mostly due to a slow start. Arizona has forced the ball away 15 times in the last nine games. They could have more too, as they forced three forced fumbles last Sunday against Philadelphia without recovering any.

30

Injuries have dictated the 49ers season in many ways. For Saturday, five active players were ruled out, with one doubtful and four questionable. There are 14 players on reserve/injured and two on reserve/physically unable to perform. Plus, there are four more on reserve/COVID-19.

There is some good news for San Francisco as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said All-Pro tight end George Kittle will be activated.

So, that adds up to 29 players potentially unavailable.

"We're not in a situation where we can just sit and give some guys opportunities who maybe wouldn’t have had one earlier in the year," Shanahan said. "Each week we're playing with all that we have."

11

Playing 17 years in the NFC West, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has taken on the 49ers many times. With 2,415 receiving yards, he has gained more yardage against one opponent than any other active player. Jerry Rice is the only receiver in NFL history to have more receiving yards against one team.

In Week 1, Fitzgerald caught four passes for 34 yards against the 49ers.

Fitzgerald is two catches away from getting to 50 for the 17th consecutive year. That would be the longest streak in NFL history, overtaking tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Fitzgerald caught three passes including his first touchdown of the season last week against the Eagles.

"It's definitely been the longest drought; I've never gone this many games without getting in the end zone," Fitzgerald said.

While he won't make a decision about playing an 18th season until after the end of the season, this could conceivably be his final game in State Farm Stadium.

1

En route to winning his third NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors of the season against the Eagles last Sunday, quarterback Kyler Murray made history in several ways.

He passed for three touchdowns and ran for one more, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with nine games in one season in which he threw and ran for a touchdown. He also became the only player in NFL history with 7,000 passing yards, 45 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.

Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

"Our offense is centered around Kyler," receiver DeAndre Hopkins said. "Murray is a quarterback who can throw and run. So, obviously, when he's clicking and making those throws, the whole offense is on point."

There’s more potential history to be made for Murray on the horizon, as a 300-yard passing game would be his ninth so far. Only Patrick Mahomes and Hall of Famer Dan Marino have more 300-yard passing games in their first two seasons.

Murray passed for 230 yards the first time the Cardinals faced the 49ers, and this time he faces an injury-riddled secondary.

151

DeAndre Hopkins had 151 receiving yards on 14 grabs in Week 1 against San Francisco. That was against a defense that featured cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Richard Sherman along with safeties Jimmie Ward and Tarvarius Moore.

On Saturday, he may be going up against a secondary without any of those starters. Sherman and Ward have been declared out, while Moore and Moseley are questionable.

Hopkins just had his best receiving day of the year with nine catches and 169 yards including a touchdown against an injured Eagles secondary. Without several starters, San Francisco is in a dubious position going up against the league's leader in receiving yards.