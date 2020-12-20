Numbers to Know: Cardinals Face Challenge of Solving New-Look Eagles Offense

Numbers to keep in mind when the Cardinals face the Eagles on Sunday.

The Cardinals have fared well against their NFC East counterparts this season. They put away the Washington Football Team 30-15, demolished the Dallas Cowboys 38-10 and last week took down the surging New York Giants 26-7. Arizona has outscored the east 94-32, and their last matchup is Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles throw a different wrinkle, though.

They just trotted out rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts for his first pro start last week against the then-10-2 New Orleans Saints. Hurts stepped up to the challenge and the Eagles won, keeping themselves alive in the division race at 1.5 games back. With three games to go, the Cardinals will need to continue to get the better of the NFC East to hold onto their lead in the NFC wild-card picture.

10

In Hurts' first start, he threw the ball 30 times. Of those throws, eight traveled beyond 10 yards, and he connected on 2 of 8. From 10 yards and in, he was 15-for-22 with 138 of his 167 passing yards. The Eagles didn't ask him to overextend or be a pocket passer. He manned a college-style offense with lots of options, rollouts and play-action.

"He played very efficiently, made a lot of plays with his feet," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "But, you definitely would rather have one full game of (tape of) him as a starter where they built (the offense) around and him then coming in blind."

So, the Cardinals may need to set the edge and keep him in the pocket, similar to what opponents have tried to do to Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray this year.

100

While Hurts was efficient through the air, he was a spectacle on the ground. He tucked the ball in 18 times for 106 yards, tying Murray for the second-most by a quarterback this year.

He also became just the second quarterback to rush for 100 yards in his first start, after Lamar Jackson.

Meanwhile, halfback Miles Sanders ran for 115 yards. The Saints had not allowed a 100-yard rusher since 2017, and last week the Eagles had two. Hurts' ability to make moves with his legs also opens up opportunities for Sanders on option plays.

"(Sanders has) been a good player for them this year and that's where it starts in my opinion on Sunday morning, stopping the run game especially with him," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

The Cardinals have allowed the 13th-most yards per carry this year.

10

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake may have more weight to carry Sunday. With his backfield partner Chase Edmonds questionable, Drake may need to be more of a presence in the passing game along with being the bell-cow runner.

Drake has reached the end zone in each of his last four games, and with a score on Sunday, he would tie a franchise record for consecutive games with touchdown runs.

He also would reach 10 scores on the season, which means he and Murray would be the second quarterback-running back back combo with 10 touchdown runs each in one season in NFL history.

8

The Cardinals pass rush repeatedly had Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy on the ground last week with eight sacks and 11 pressures. They had sacks on 25 percent of drop-backs.

Over the last three games, Arizona is second in the league in sack percentage.

They face the Eagles, who have allowed the most sacks in the NFL. Philadelphia, though, didn't give up any sacks to Hurts last week, as the quick passing game allowed him to get the ball out and he used his legs to escape.

But, the Cardinals set the edge well last week, and doing so again, against an injured offensive line, could put Hurts in some difficult situations.

Philadelphia's pass rush, meanwhile, is second in the league in sacks and had five last Sunday.

94

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is six catches away from 100 for the season. He is third in the league in receptions and fifth in receiving yards.

He had nine grabs last week for 136 yards, as the offense incorporated him more often than in previous weeks.

Eagles top corner Darius Slay has been ruled out this Sunday with a concussion, setting up a dilemma for a battered Philadelphia secondary.