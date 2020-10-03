The Arizona Cardinals are going cross country for the first of three straight road games. First up, the Carolina Panthers.

Arizona, 2-1, is looking to bounce back from a last-second 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. Here are the numbers to know for Week 4:

10

The Cardinals are the only NFC team that is top 10 in the NFL in yards gained and allowed.

At 406.3 yards per game, they have gained the 10th most in the NFL.

Arizona’s defense is seventh, allowing 334.7 yards per game. This side of the ball has been a major improvement from 2019 so far, and is top 10 in the league in multiple stats.

--8th fewest passing yards in spite of a banged up secondary

--5th most sacks with 11

--1st in third-down defense at 28.6 percent

--7th fewest points per game (20.3)

The Los Angeles Chargers are the only other NFL team with a top-10 offense and defense.

1

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has rushed for a touchdown in each of the first three games of the season. If he does so again in Carolina, he would become the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to score a rushing touchdown in each of the first four games of a season.

He would also become the only player in franchise history to accomplish this, including running backs.

"It's all flow of the game," Murray said about when to take off. "All instincts. If it's there, it's there.

He's already the first quarterback of the Super Bowl era to rush for at least 150 yards and throw for at least 500 in the first two games of a season, so this could add to how unprecedented Murray’s start to the year is.

9,000



Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is questionable for Sunday’s game with head coach Kliff Kingsbury saying he would be a game-day decision.

But, if he does play, he needs 42 yards to reach 9,000 for his career. He would be the fourth-youngest player in history to accomplish this, only older than Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and his teammate Larry Fitzgerald.

Hopkins has gained more than 42 yards in nine of his last 11 games.

"He catches the ball, he makes stuff happen and he's done that his whole career," Murray said. "He catches contested catches, he creates separation. If there isn't really that much separation, he can catch any ball thrown to him."

13

Of the Lions' 26 points last week, 13 came from drives under 30 yards. Detroit scored 10 points directly off two interceptions and another three after the Cardinals punted from their own end zone.

The offense did not set up the defense well in multiple spots, and several players this week said they need to work on having less negative plays.

"We just have to find ways to make it happen, execute, eliminate negative plays," halfback Chase Edmonds said. "So, hopefully we can find a way to just bounce back this week."

3

Panthers starting free safety Tre Boston played one season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Arizona only won three games that year, but Boston was one of their most productive defenders with a team-high three interceptions and nine pass deflections.

He does not have an interception for Carolina this year, but he has batted away two passes so far. The Panthers also have former Cardinals receiver/kick returner Pharoh Cooper.

11

Despite playing in different divisions and on opposite ends of the country, the Cardinals and Panthers match up a lot. This will be their 11th meeting in 13 seasons, including playoff games.

They played last season in Week 3, when the Panthers led by head coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Kyle Allen dominated Kingsbury and Murray in their third game 38-20. Both teams look different on both sides of the ball this time. Carolina has owned this series history, winning 11 of the past 14 matchups including the last two playoff games.