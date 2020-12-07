Cardinals Offense Fails Again, Kingsbury Can't Find Answers

GLENDALE, Ariz. — And the domination continues.

The Los Angeles Rams won their seventh consecutive game over Arizona since Sean McVay became the team’s head coach in 2017 and the Cardinals leave State Farm Stadium with their tails between their legs following a 38-28 loss that wasn’t as close the score made it seem.

That the Cardinals trailed only 14-7 at halftime was nothing short of miraculous after they had a first-half offensive performance as disturbing as any witnessed in recent memory — and that includes the entire NFL.

At least the Denver Broncos had a legitimate excuse last week when practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton was forced into action at quarterback because the team’s regular signal-callers were on the COVID-19 list.

Since the Cardinals left State Farm Stadium after a stunning win over the Buffalo Bills three Sundays ago courtesy of a Hail Mary, the offense has entered a deep funk that led to a desultory outing against the Rams. They totaled 232 yards, 21:07 of total possession time and an abysmal average of 3.7 yards-per-play.

The first half was simply hard to watch. Four of the first five possessions ended with three-and-outs and the first drive of the game would have had linebacker Leonard Floyd not been flagged for a facemask penalty on a third-down sack of quarterback Kyler Murray.

Two plays later, Murray found a wide-open tight end Dan Arnold for a 59-yard touchdown and that was virtually the only positive play of the first two quarters.

Twelve of the Cardinals’ first 16 plays went for zero or minus yards and they had 82 yards at halftime, with 59 coming on that one play. Remarkably, the Cardinals had the ball for a mere 7:18 in the first half in six possessions. Murray was 3-for-12 for 73 yards and, again, 59 came on the touchdown to Arnold.

The first half ended when the Cardinals reached Rams territory for the first time (aside from the touchdown) when cornerback Jalen Ramsey was penalized 25 yards for a pass interference on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

After a completion to Hopkins was overturned on replay, kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt a week after missing a potential game-tying field goal against New England.

Afterward, head coach Kliff Kingsbury had no specific explanation.

“We couldn’t get into a rhythm,” he said Sunday. “But I’ll have to watch the film to see what exactly went on.”

Have fun watching, Kliff.

Still, after the Rams took the opening kickoff of the second half and went ahead 17-7, the offense came to life with a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut the lead to 17-14.

But they mostly had no answer for Rams quarterback Jared Goff’s efficient outing that included 37-of-47 completions for 351 yards and no turnovers to go with 121 combined rushing yards on 24 attempts by running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

The Rams went ahead 24-14 early in the fourth quarter on a nine-play, 75-yard drive. The Cardinals then got a gift when Rams wide receiver Nsimba Webster fumbled a punt return and Cardinals wide receiver Trent Sherfield recovered at the Rams 15-yard line.

Running back Kenyan Drake scored on a 4-yard run to again cut the lead to three, but Goff went to work and a seven-play, 76-yard drive ended with a 38-yard touchdown run by Henderson to push out to a 31-21 lead.

It was then that Murray turned into a turnover machine. After the Cardinals moved to midfield, linebacker Justin Hollins came in unblocked and forced a strip sack on Murray leading to a fumble, but placekicker Matt Gay subsequently hit the left upright on a 37-yard field-goal attempt.

However, three plays later on third-and-9, Murray’s ill-advised pass to wide receiver Andy Isabella was intercepted by cornerback Troy Hill and returned 35 yards for a touchdown and the final Los Angles points. It was Hill's first career interception.

The Rams have scored at least 31 points in the last seven games against the Cardinals and are outscoring them 233-84. The sides will play each other one more time in the final week of the season.

Asked about Murray’s play, Kingsbury said, “He played hard and competed. Kept his pose, kept his composure.”

Really? This is the NFL. A lot more than that is needed to win at this level. Murray averaged 8.2 yards-per-completion and it was 5.7 on the 20 completions aside from the Arnold touchdown.

The Cardinals have totaled 530 yards in their last two games, while Murray in his last three is 73-for-115 for 612 yards (204 per game).

They are now 6-6, and tied with Chicago and Minnesota for the final wild-card spot, while San Francisco will be in State Farm Stadium Monday night playing the Buffalo Bills and trying to also reach 6-6.

Not to mention a game next Sunday in New Jersey against the Giants, who defeated Seattle on the road 17-12 without quarterback Daniel Jones and moved temporarily into first place in the NFC East.

The Giants limited Seattle to 327 yards and 4.7 yards per play, which begs the question: Why should anyone think the Cardinals will suddenly emerge from what ails them offensively?

At 5-2 after an Oct. 25 overtime victory over the Seahawks, the Cardinals have lost four of five and are careening downhill fast. Most troublesome is that Kingsbury doesn’t seem to have any answers.