Breaking down the anatomy of a brutal 20-17 loss to the New England Patriots, it’s looking more and more like a broken record. We've heard the same repeated comments by those involved that now have the Cardinals only one game over .500 at 6-5.

So, let us count the ways the Cardinals beat themselves . . . again, in a game that should not have come down to a missed 45-yard field goal by kicker Zane Gonzalez.

*In addition to Gonzalez’s miss, the normally reliable special teams allowed a 53-yard kickoff return by Donte Moncrief that led to a New England touchdown and then a Gunner Olszewski 58-yard return after a Andy Lee 34-yard punt that would have been returned for a touchdown without a questionable blind-side block on Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings. However, it still resulted in a field goal that tied the game at 10 in the third quarter.

*A drop by wide receiver Christian Kirk in the end zone at the end of the first half that would have given the Cardinals a 17-7 lead. What transpired after that was more frustration when an apparent touchdown by wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was overturned by replay.

Next was a fourth-down play with one-half yard needed for a score. However, running back Kenyan Drake was stopped and the Cardinals came up empty with no points on a possession that began at their 28-yard line. While going for the touchdown is understandable, those three points in a low-scoring game would have been valuable.

*The Patriots scored their final touchdown after an interception on yet another Kyler Murray pass that was deflected. That possession began at the Cardinals 31-yard line. The Patriots scored their first 17 points on possessions that started in Arizona territory.

*After a Dre Kirkpatrick interception gave the Cardinals the ball at the New England 47-yard line with 4:27 to play, this was the time for the Cardinals to take control of the game. They couldn’t. There was one first down, but Drake then came up short on third-and-2 leading to the wide-right field-goal attempt.

*Finally, on New England’s game-winning drive, the Cardinals allowed quarterback Cam Newton to break contain on third-and-13 and run for the first down at which point rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons was called for a questionable 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty that moved the Patriots to the Arizona 39-yard line with 50 seconds remaining and no timeouts.

Seven yards gained later, the stage was set for Nick Folk’s 50-yard field goal as time expired.

Asked what most disappointed him, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We didn’t do enough to win the game ... give them credit.”

The fourth-down play at the end of the first half? “Give them credit for that stop,” he said.

At least left guard Justin Pugh said, “That's on the offensive line. We’ve got to convert that. That's one that's going to haunt us when we watch the film.”

Kingsbury said Murray’s shoulder didn’t affect the play-calling especially as it concerned called runs for the quarterback.

“New England had a good plan,” he said and added that the offense had to “take what the defense gives us.”

The reality is that the Cardinals didn’t get much. They failed to reach 300 yards (298) and while Drake rushed for 78 yards, he averaged 3.5 on his 22 carries.

Murray completed 23 of 34 passes for 170 yards, a mere 7.4 per completion.

Somehow, the Patriots walked out of an empty Gillette Stadium with a victory on a day they totaled 179 yards and averaged 3.5 per play. Newton was 9-for-18 for 84 yards with a passer rating of 23.6.

Two weeks ago, the Cardinals had visions of winning the NFC West after the improbable ending of the 32-30 win over Buffalo. Needless to say, had DeAndre Hopkins not made that play, the Cardinals could be 5-6 and mired in a four-game losing streak.

Since then, in games against Seattle and New England, they have scored a total of 38 points and gained 612 yards while averaging 4.6 per play. The air has come out of the Air-Raid offense.

As Murray said afterward, “We keep shooting ourself in the foot and we’ve got to clean it up.”

Up next is the Rams for the first of two games in the final five weeks of the season in which we will learn if the Cardinals have what it takes to be playoff contenders or have only been teasing us.