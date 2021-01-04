Take a Peek at Cardinals Opponents for 2021 Season

The Arizona Cardinals opponents are known for the 2021 season with eight games against NFC North and AFC South, plus third-place teams in NFC East and South.

Although the Cardinals loss to the Rams and elimination from the playoffs Sunday is still raw, it doesn’t take long to start looking ahead.

Thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, which rotates each year, as soon as the season ends the opponents for the next season are known. Actual dates won’t be revealed until at least April, and perhaps May, which occurred in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The formula has every division match up with all four teams in one of their own conference divisions and one from the other conference. The remaining two games are against two conference teams, aside from the one already mentioned, that finished in the same spot in the standings.

This past season, the Cardinals played the NFC East and AFC East. In 2021, it will be the NFC North and AFC South.

At home, the Cardinals will play division rivals Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, along with Green Bay and Minnesota from the NFC North, Houston and Indianapolis from the AFC South and third-place Carolina from the NFC South.

On the road, the Cardinals will travel to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle as well as Chicago and Detroit from the NFC North, Jacksonville and Tennessee from the AFC South and third-place Dallas from the NFC East.

It is also expected that, at some point, the league will officially announce that 17 games will be played in 2021. At a recent meeting, that plan was essentially put in motion, but “the NFL must first negotiate at least one new media contract in order to make the move to 17 games.”

However, they did approve how the extra game will fit in the schedule. It will be against a team in one of the three divisions not played in full in the other conference in the same spot in the standings. That game will also rotate on a yearly basis.

Thus, the Cardinals would play the third-place team from either the AFC East (New England), AFC North (Cleveland) or AFC West (Los Angeles Chargers).

There have been circulated reports it will be the Browns. Also to be decided is the site of the extra game, considering some teams could have nine home games and others eight. It’s possible the games will be played at neutral sites beginning with the three games usually played each season in Great Britain and one in Mexico City.

Those locations, however, could be affected by where we stand as a country with the pandemic in the next few months. In the 2020 season, no international games were played.