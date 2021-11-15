Panthers' McCaffrey Runs All Over Cardinals; 'Lots to Clean Up'

The Arizona Cardinals' run defense struggled once again in Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Arizona Cardinals had a good idea what the Carolina Panthers' offense would look like Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona expected its opponent to run the ball frequently and utilize running back Christian McCaffrey as a receiver.

The Cardinals were correct, but they still could not stop Carolina in a 34-10 loss.

In the first half, the Panthers ran for 119 yards, gaining seven per rush. They had nine rushes of at least 10 yards. Eight were by McCaffrey, who also had seven catches for 39 receiving yards before halftime.

Arizona's linebackers, primarily Isaiah Simmons, struggled to contain him on routes over the middle.

"He does that to a lot of people," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame. "We knew coming in we'd get a heavy load of him in the pass game, run game and he did his thing."

The holes were too often gaping up front for McCaffrey, who took advantage.

Defensive tackle Zach Allen said that even in Arizona's run packages, the Panthers were able tp break through.

It set up the play-action and options like this:

There were several reasons for the Cardinals' struggles.

Some are simple: being physically beaten at the line of scrimmage and not making plays.

The Panthers' offensive line had a tremendous day in both run blocking and pass protection.

Another reason is gap discipline. This is a theme that's probably lasted far longer than the Cardinals' coaches would like.

It stems from a player trying to make a play, but by doing so leaving their gap open. Then when they don't make said play, the runner has a lane to break into the second level.

That appeared to have happened here:

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips tried to go inside the guard and Allen around the tackle. That left a hole for McCaffrey to use and pick up a first down.

"It's not like everybody's out of their gap; it's just a matter of on one play, one player is out of theirs," Allen said. "We've just got to correct that."

Safety Budda Baker added: "We've just got to do our job better . . . and not try to go out of that. Because if you go out of that, guys are going to make plays on the opposite side."

Finally, Allen alluded to a trap run play Carolina utilized that Arizona had not seen this season:

The guards essentially switch places.

Both Philips at defensive tackle and Jordan Hicks at linebacker see an open path to McCaffrey for an instant before the other guard comes and blocks them from the side.

This happened multiple times, and Allen thinks the team will see it again after its success Sunday.

"Give them credit for scheming it up," Allen said. "We will probably see that now for the next four weeks. We definitely have to figure out how to play that. It's a copycat league, so we'll definitely see that look again. When we do, we should get it right."

The Cardinals have faced some of the league's best running attacks this year and have struggled in many games. The past month was a bright spot for their run defense, but Sunday was a step backward.

Week 10 was just the second time in five games that Arizona allowed more than 73 rushing yards at 166. It had given up at least 121 yards on the ground in four straight games prior.

It won't get much easier as six of Arizona's final seven games come against teams in the top half of the NFL in rushing DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average).

"We've shown what we could do versus some of the top running teams, but I think as a defense we've just got to take pride in doing that week-in and week-out," Allen said. "There's definitely going to be some conversations to be had, and I'm just excited to get back to work."