WATCH: Every First Half Scoring Play from Cardinals-Panthers

Mason Kern

                                                         ARIZONA                         CAROLINA

First Downs:                                    9                                          16   

3rd Down:                                     2-6                                       4-5

Total Net Yards:                             94                                        236 

Offensive Plays:                             30                                         35

Average Gain:                                3.1                                         6.7

Rushing Net:                                  40                                         78

Passing Net:                                   54                                        158

Penalties (Yds):                              3 (11)                                   5 (38)

Turnovers:                                       0                                           1

Punts (Avg):                                4 (41.3)                                     0

Touchdowns:                                  1                                           3

Time of Possession:                    12:16                                     17:44      

The Carolina Panthers got off to a hot start and running back Mike Davis capped a 13-play, 66-yard drive that took 5:44 with a one-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.

Following several stalled Arizona Cardinals offensive possessions, Carolina expanded their lead to 14 on an 18-yard scramble by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. In the process, he made several Arizona defenders miss and it was his first rushing score since before Aug. 30, 2016, when he suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg. A subsequent MRI confirmed that he tore his ACL and suffered other structural damage, including a dislocation of the knee joint.

The score capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive that took 4:31 and extended the Panthers lead to 14-0

The Cardinals defense finally showed signs of life after another punt on offense via their first interception of the season courtesy of cornerback Patrick Peterson. It set up the Cardinals next offensive drive inside the 40-yard-line. It was Peterson's 26th interception of his career.

The next Cardinals offensive possession following the interception led to a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to tight end Jordan Thomas, who was signed to the practice squad Sept. 6 and elevated after Maxx Williams (ankle) went to reserve/injured. It was also Thomas's first catch as a member of the Cardinals.

It capped a 10-play, 38-yard drive that took 5:32 and cut the lead to 14-7.

The Panthers' offense responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:31 and ended in a three-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to running back Reggie Bonnafon to extend the lead to 21-7.

HALFTIME: Panthers lead Cardinals 21-7.

