10-115.

No, that’s not the number of receptions and yards for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Thursday night. He had five catches for 51 yards.

10-115.

No, it’s not the rushing yards and attempts for quarterback Kyler Murray Thursday night. He had five runs for 15 yards and the team rushed only 18 times for 57 yards.

So, what is 10-115?

It’s the number of penalties committed by the Cardinals in a 28-21 loss to Seattle along with the yards assessed. Entering the game, they had a league-high 69 penalties and the sixth-most yards lost, averaging 7.7 penalties for 57.7 yards per game.

They outdid themselves in Seattle, but, then again, that can be forgiven after playing in what is now a raucous Lumen Field.

What’s that? Oh, almost forgot. There were no fans in Seattle, no 12th man. And yet, the Cardinals continually shot themselves in the foot, especially with offensive penalties, four of which were false starts.

The Cardinals surely got some gifts from the Seahawks courtesy of eight penalties for 79 yards that helped keep them in the game, but the flags by Arizona contributed to points on both sides of the ball.

Aside from the false starts, there were four other penalties on the offense with three for holding and one on Murray for intentional grounding.

After stopping the Seahawks in the fourth quarter while trailing 23-21, the Cardinals gained possession at their own 14-yard line with 9:23 to play in the game and having a chance to take control of the game, something they haven’t been able to do in the two previous games.

It was then that Murray committed a brutal intentional grounding for a 12-yard loss and on second down, right guard J.R. Sweezy was flagged for holding in the end zone, giving two points to Seattle on a safety.

The ensuing positive field position gave the Seahawks the ball at their own 40 and they drove for the final points of the game as Jason Myers kicked a 41-yard field goal.

Those final five points forced the Cardinals to need a touchdown on their final possession and the last drive ended at the Seattle 33-yard line when Murray was sacked for a 6-yard loss on fourth-and-10. It was the third sack by Seattle in the game.

While the defense had only two penalties, they were monsters: A taunting penalty on cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and a questionable pass-interference call on cornerback Patrick Peterson for 46 yards. Those two flags gave the Seahawks 61 yards.

The Peterson penalty on wide receiver DK Metcalf moved the ball from the Seattle 45 to the Arizona 9 with 11 seconds remaining in the first half. Two snaps later, Myers kicked a 27-yard field goal for a 16-7 Seattle halftime lead.

The Kirkpatrick lack of discipline occurred in the third quarter with Seattle leading 16-14. On third-and-7, the Seahawk gained five yards on a completion to Tyler Lockett. But Kirkpatrick set off a mini-melee and was the only one penalized.

That gave the Seahawks a first down and two plays later, a Carlos Hyde touchdown provided Seattle with a 23-14 lead.

For virtually the entire season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury has harped on the penalties that haunt this team. And yet, they keep happening.

After the loss, Kingsbury’s mantra was heard again. He said, “You’re not going to win in this league doing that especially against a quality team like Seattle. So it's unacceptable to have that many and we've got to clean that up.”

However, it hasn’t been cleaned up through 11 weeks, and while the Cardinals are still in solid shape at 6-4, the record would likely be better without those back-breaking mistakes.

With six games remaining in the season, to be a playoff team, the inconsistency on offense coupled with the penalties has to be significantly corrected.

If they aren’t, Jan. 4 will come around and the entire organization will be wondering what might have been.