'All Eyes Forward:' Frustrated Cardinals Processing 'Heartbreaking' Loss

Some players take losses better than others. It is a natural part of playing sports and the NFL is no exceptions. Yet, some losses are easier to handle than others.

For the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins and the circumstances in which it occurred is not simple to digest. Not just in terms of the immediate, on-field result, but for what was also lost outside of the franchise itself.

"It's heartbreaking for sure," said Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who finished the game with 123 yards and a touchdown on five catches. "You never want to, obviously, lose a game like that. A game that you especially feel that was in our hands and was in our reach to walk home with.

"It's a tough pill to swallow when you know that we shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times and just didn't make the plays when they were needed to walk away with the win."

Part of Kirk's self-deprecating assessment were the seven penalties for 71 yards Arizona accumulated throughout the course of the game. For every decision made, none was more consequential than Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sending kicker Zane Gonzalez out for a 49-yard field goal with 1:58 left down three on a fourth-and-1 situation. It was a choice that proved fatal, as Gonzalez was short on the attempt and the Dolphins ran out the clock.

"We just didn't get it done," Kingsbury said. "There's no excuses ... Miami out-coached us, outplayed us and found a way to get it done at the end."

Frustration was clear on the expressions of both Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray — who had his most accurate performance of the season completing 21-of-26 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, including a 106-yard, one-touchdown rushing performance on 11 carries.

Murray was particularly contrite postgame and was methodical in his concise explanation.

"Just got to be better," Murray said. "... We've got to put it all together. It's a team game. We didn't do that."

After the Seattle Seahawks — who the Cardinals defeated in overtime in Week 7 — lost Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Arizona had an opportunity to claim first place in the NFC West. And the players knew it, even if they did not discuss the opportunity directly amongst themselves.

"It wasn't talked about, but we all knew the opportunity that was at hand," Kirk said. "If we won this game, what that would mean for us amongst the division. And that's why it's so frustrating. And guys have every right to be as mad as they are because we all know how talented and how good we can be. And it's tough and it's frustrating when we don't do it."

While the Cardinals still sit tied for second place in the division, the franchise was unable to capitalize on a pivotal opportunity. While that reality might sting, some argue it should have never been on players' minds in the first place.

"Me personally, I wasn't really worried about first place in the division," Murray said. "I don't think anybody should be worried about that. We came out here and laid an egg. We've got to be better."

It is not the first time that the Cardinals have suffered what would be considered a "bad" loss this year. Defeats against the Detroit Lions, who are 3-5 and in last place in the NFC North, at home and the Carolina Panthers, who are 3-6 and in last place in the NFC South, generated similar sentiments to Sunday's showing.

"It's just one of those things where we've got to check ourselves once again," Kirk said. "It's similar to Carolina. We went back and we checked ourselves and we came out and played really good football in the next three games. And so, I think this is another one of those where we can really look ourselves in the mirror and decide where we want to go with this thing."

Added inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who posted a team-high seven tackles (four solo): "You guys mention Detroit, that was the case then too. The games that we've played well and we've executed well, we've had an energy level since the very first snap. And we came out flat (today), had to turn it on in the second half and it just wasn't enough."

Where do the Cardinals go from here with the 7-2, AFC East-leading Bills on tap?

"Just getting back to what we do," Hicks said. "Getting back to the basics. It starts at practice, it starts with the energy and the focus that we have there. And we've got a great group of guys, great group of vets to get it done. I'm not worried about it. Again, we're all eyes forward."

Some players handle losing better than others. Different personalities generate contrasting emotions. As a coaching staff, Kingsbury was quick to shoulder the blame.

"I had some bad play calls that kept us out of the end zone," Kingsbury said. "... We wanted to win the game and we didn't play good enough. That's the bottom line."

Meanwhile, Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — who had just 30 yards on three catches — was reportedly visibly frustrated after the game and kicked over a pylon before heading into the locker room. Yet, while Sunday night will be a time of angered reflection, the organization will strive to put it behind them come Monday and advance their 5-3 record in a positive direction in Week 10.

"No anger or frustration," Hicks said. "To me, it goes to execution. I say execution, but a lot of it has to do with our energy that we come out with. The past two weeks, the big ones that we've gotten, we've had tremendous energy and started off fast and made plays to get ourselves into position to win games. When we don't have that energy and we put ourselves in a hole, it's always tough to fight out of. And I think you saw that tonight."