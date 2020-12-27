Cardinals Playoff Scenarios Update: Fewer Paths After Loss, but Still in the Race

The Cardinals loss to San Francisco on Saturday makes their path to the playoffs less clear, but there are still multiple ways to get in.

The Arizona Cardinals will need help to reach the postseason after Saturday's defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

They entered Week 16 in a situation where, if they won their final two games, they would clinch the playoffs. With the loss, the Cardinals need a few things to go their way.

The bottom of the NFC playoff picture now looks as follows (reminder that seven teams get in each conference starting this year):

6. Los Angeles Rams 9-5

7. Arizona Cardinals 8-7

8. Chicago Bears 7-7

The Rams and Bears both play on Sunday. L.A. takes on the 10-4 Seattle Seahawks on the road. The Bears visit the 1-13 Jacksonville Jaguars.

- If they both win, the Rams clinch a playoff spot and Chicago overtakes Arizona for the seven seed. The Bears own the common opponent tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

That would set up a Week 17 in which the Cardinals would need to beat the Rams and have the Bears lose. Chicago takes on the 11-3 Green Bay Packers, who beat Chicago 41-25 at home earlier this year.

A big factor is whether or not the Packers are playing for the one seed in the NFC, and thus a first-round bye. If the Packers defeat Tennessee Sunday night and Seattle loses to the Rams, Green Bay earns the top seed and could possibly rest some of their starters for the season finale against the Bears. However, as long as the Seahawks win, the Packers will be playing for the t

- If the Bears are upset by the Jaguars on Sunday, then the Cardinals need a win or a Bears loss in Week 17 to clinch.

- If the Bears win and the Rams lose on Sunday, then the Cardinals control their own destiny again. If the Rams enter Week 17 one game ahead of the Cardinals, then they would have the same division record at 2-3. If Arizona then wins in Week 17, it would tie L.A. in record and own the division record tiebreaker, thus jumping the Rams in the standings.

If the Bears win out and the Rams lose out, then Chicago takes the six seed, Arizona the seven and L.A. the eight.

The Cardinals hurt their playoff chances on Saturday, but they are far from eliminated.