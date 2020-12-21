Cardinals Poor Rushing Attack Overshadowed by Murray Career Passing Day

The controversial "Coney Island sideshow" label that was designated upon Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the midst of the team's three-game losing streak and in the course of four losses in five games was debunked Sunday when the second-year signal-caller threw for a career-high passing yards and led the Cardinals to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

In a game that saw the offense turn the ball over three times, including a Murray interception and fumble, compared to zero Eagles giveaways, the fact that Arizona was able to muster a 33-26 win was incredulous in itself. While it was far from a perfect performance, Murray was efficient and calculated en route to a 27-of-36 pass completion rate for 406 yards and three touchdowns.

Yet, rather than focus on the positives, Murray is quick to address the most pressing matters of what went wrong.

"Started off pretty hot," Murray said of his performance after the win. "Unfortunately, the interception really had me — I obviously got to let it go. But just as far as throwing the interception, the timing in that moment when we're about to be able to put the game away, or try to, that's not playoff football. We had a couple chances in the red zone and we didn't finish. We got to be better because I think we had a couple of chances to put the game away."

Murray's big game through the air overshadowed a Cardinals rushing effort that was extremely lackluster. As a team, the group rushed for 103 yards between four rushers, with Murray accounting for 29 and the foursome's lone touchdown on eight attempts.

In the process, Murray achieved his ninth game this season with both a passing and rushing score, the most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.



Additionally, Murray has 10 career games with both a passing and rushing touchdown and he is just the fourth quarterback to do so in his first two seasons in NFL history, joining then-Carolina Panther Cam Newton (14), Buffalo Bills Josh Allen (10) and former New England Patriot Steve Grogan (10). Murray joins Newton (2015) as the only quarterbacks with at least 25 touchdown passes and 10 rushing touchdowns in a single season in NFL history, as the Cardinals' gunslinger now has posted 26 touchdown passes and 11 rushing scores this year.

"I hold Kyler to a high standard, he holds me to a high standard," said Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who tallied a season-high 169 receiving yards and one touchdown on nine catches. "He shouldn't have threw that interception down there knowing where we were. And I shouldn't have fumbled the ball; he'd probably say the same. We hold each other to a high standard around here and that's the only way we're going to win."

Murray and Hopkins accounted for 100 percent of the team's turnovers, but they were also the catalyst for the 33-26 victory. Despite a valiant and inspired Eagles comeback on the arm and legs of quarterback Jalen Hurts, Murray was able to earn the victory over his fellow Oklahoma alum.

"Didn't dwell over the mistakes or not converting offensively," Murray said. "Obviously, defense is doing their thing, but we just stuck it out, stayed down and kept fighting. Obviously, we felt like we made it a little closer than it had to be. It's a great team over there. They got great players. They played a well (fought) game today. We stuck it out. We got the win; obviously it feels good to win."

Murray is far from a finished product. Broadly, he is still just a second-year quarterback. The strides made from his first year to now are clearly evident and the confidence exhibited in himself and the team has led the Cardinals to an eight-win season, a figure that matches the total number of wins from the 2018 (3-13) and 2019 (5-10-1) seasons combined.

"I thought he was great all night," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Had the fumble early, which was a bad play-call. Indoor corner blitz, got to give them credit, they had a great call. They won that one. They knocked the ball out. And then came back and we're driving and I'm not sure what he saw (on the interception), obviously he'd like to have that throw back, but that happens.

"I like that he's playing aggressively and then they get the ball when you had to go win it and go down, that's what this league is all about, is being able to get your stuff together that last drive regardless of what's going on the previous 58 minutes and find a way to win the game. And he's growing into that."

Of Arizona's other rushers, running back Chase Edmonds led the team with 47 yards on 11 attempts after entering the game listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Running back Kenyan Drake finished with 26 yards on 10 carries, but appeared to get nicked up in the fourth quarter. Hopkins also tallied one rushing yard on one attempt.

Deep into December, the Cardinals are still playing meaningful football, which is more than they have done since their last playoff berth in 2015. With the win, Arizona retained its seventh-seed wild-card slot in the NFC playoff race and with two divisional rematches against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams pending, each win this late in the year is crucial. And Murray knows it.

"Favorite win?" Murray said. "Every win is my favorite. I can't say it enough. Love to win, especially in the NFL. It's not easy to do this."