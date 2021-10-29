Arizona Cardinals Postgame Analysts Saw Different Game

The Cardinals gained 234 yards on their final three possessions of Thursday night’s game. One play should not define them.

It was late Thursday night when I arrived home at my palatial Paradise Valley manse (just kidding about that latter claim), but I was glad I had recorded the Cardinals game against Green Bay as well as the postgame shows.

It didn’t take long before I was stunned by most of the comments made by the crew of Steve Smith, Joe Thomas and Michael Irvin.

Certainly, it was understandable that much of the focus was on the Cardinals final play of the game when cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted Kyler Murray’s pass intended for wide receiver A.J. Green, who never turned around while being the only the receiver on the right side of the formation.

Thomas did make one intriguing observation that Green might have thought there should have been a flag on the play for illegal contact. Watching the play several times Thursday night, Douglas did appear to wrap both arms partly around Green’s back. Still, he should have turned to face Murray or at least an effort to do that.

Where the analysts went off the rails is when they repeatedly bemoaned the fact that no one stepped up with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins playing sparingly (15 of 59 snaps for 25%). And then questioned whether the Cardinals were unaccustomed to being in situations at the end of games where they have to play from behind. They also insisted on referring to Douglas a former Cardinal when he was on the practice squad for 33 days until being signed by the Packers on Oct. 6.

Seriously, guys? It begs the question: Did you actually watch the game and witness the valiant effort by the Cardinals to score touchdowns twice when two scores down and then move 94 yards in 3:11 to get into position to win? Or, did you miss that part of the game?

Sure seems that way. So, it’s important to present this deep dive into the team’s last three possessions of the game:

Game situation: 11:33 remaining in third quarter, Cardinals begin from their own 19 with the Packers leading 17-7.

Murray was 8-for-10 for 72 yards and completed passes to six different receivers, including Hopkins for 11. The Cardinals reached third down only once on the possession.

Key plays: A fourth-and-4 completion to seldom-used receiver Antoine Wesley for seven yards on a play that began at the Cardinals 47-yard line, plus a 20-yard pass to tight end Zach Ertz that set up James Conner’s 2-yard touchdown run.

The targets on Murray’s two incompletions were Green, who had two catches on the drive, and running back Chase Edmonds. The drive lasted 5:15, totaling 81 yards (76 yards gained) with seven first downs.

Game situation: 14:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Cardinals begin at their own 25 right after the Packers scored to take a 24-14 lead.

On this drive, Murray was 5-for-7 for 40 yards and ran once for seven yards. His two incompletions were to Wesley and an open Christian Kirk deep down the middle that was slightly overthrown.

Key plays: From the Cardinals 45, Edmonds ran for six yards on third-and-1 and then had a 9-yard reception on third-and-10 from the packers 49. On the next play, Murray hit Ertz for nine uards on fourth-and-1. The Cardinals were 2-for-2 on fourth down in the game, both coming on those late scoring drives. Conner scored his second touchdown on a 9-yard run following another 9-yard pass to Ertz. There was also an 11-yard flag on Douglas for interfering with wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Game situation: 3:23 remaining in the game, Cardinals begin at the 1-yard line trailing 24-21 after the Packers failed to score three times from the 1.

A touchdown run by Aaron Jones was reversed on replay and Jones was clearly stopped on second down. With no timeouts, the Packers moved back five yards for delaying of game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers found no open receivers and nearly scored, but was stopped inside the 1. On fourth down, linebacker Devon Kennard batted away a Rodgers pass.

Murray was 5-for-6 for 89 yards on the ensuing drive and his one incompletion was to Kirk on second-and-10 from the 1.

Key plays: After the second-down misfire, Murray connected with Green for 23 yards on third-and-10, the only third-down play in the drive. Following that play, there was a 29-yard completion to Kirk that moved the ball to the Green Bay 47. After an errant snap by third-string center Sean Harlow, Murray hit Edmonds for 22 yards on second-and-18 to reach the 18-yard line.

After three plays, the ball was at the 5-yard line on second down, setting up the fateful “miscommunication.”

So I ask: Were those drives the sign of a moment being too big for this team? Did no one “step up” with Hopkins mostly absent? That notion is simply absurd. One play shouldn’t erase how the team responded against a quality opponent in prime time.

Recapping it all, Murray was 18-for-23 (87.2%) for 201 yards and rushed for 17 yards on three attempts in the three possessions.

Seven receivers had catches: Kirk 4-46, Green 4-42, Edmonds 3-39, Ertz 3-38, Moore 2-18, Hopkins 1-11 and Wesley 1-7.

Conner and Edmonds had 24 yards on seven attempts, highlighted by Conner’s two scores.

Surely, the Cardinal will brood about the loss for a few days. With extra time off, the 24-hour rule might last a tad longer.

However, no one should question this team’s ability to produce in any situation. Those that do are only searching for talking points that draw attention to themselves.