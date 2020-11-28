The Cardinals have had extra time this week to rest and work to get back on track after their Thursday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.

At 6-4, Arizona is still fighting for the NFC West title and playing to hold onto a playoff spot. In Week 12, the Cardinals visit the New England Patriots, a 4-6 team in the race for a spot in the AFC playoffs.

How to watch/listen

Television: FOX with Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston and Pam Oliver

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside Slant

A recurring question for the Cardinals this week revolved around quarterback Kyler Murray’s status. He took a shot in the first quarter in Seattle and landed hard on his throwing shoulder. He didn’t look quite himself for the rest of the game with fewer rushes and deep shots, but he said this week he’s feeling OK.

“I feel good," Murray said Tuesday. "Obviously getting banged up a little bit the past couple of weeks. But today I feel fine.”

He was playing well before last Thursday, with an average of 291 passing yards and 67.8 rushing yards per game over his last five outings.

Sunday presents a matchup of two of the most prolific running teams in the NFL. Arizona and New England are second and fourth in the league in rushing yards, respectively and both are in the top three in touchdown runs.

The Patriots run the ball more than any other team in the league aside from the Baltimore Ravens.

This stems from both teams having mobile quarterbacks. Murray and New England's Cam Newton are one and two in the league in rushing touchdowns with 10 and nine.

Neither team has defended the run particularly well either, especially Arizona which has allowed the sixth-most yards per attempt this year.

One of the major blows for the Cardinals in Week 11 was they were penalized 10 times, eight on offense. They failed to establish an offensive rhythm as each possession seemed to grind to a halt after a holding call or false start.

The Cardinals lead the league with 79 penalties. The Patriots have the fewest with just 36.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows they need to play more disciplined.

"We still lead the league in negative plays which is something we have to get cleaned up as we enter the back half of the schedule," Kingsbury said.

While rushing numbers are comparable, the Cardinals out-throw the Patriots and outscore them 28.8 to 21.3. An x-factor could be the cleanliness of their performance.

Who’s in/who’s out

The Cardinals will be without one of their most renowned leaders on Sunday. Receiver Larry Fitzgerald was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week along with safety Deionte Thompson and special teamer Trent Sherfield. This will be Fitzgerald's first missed game since 2014.

"I’m just disappointed for him to not be able to go against (head coach) Bill Belichick and go up to New England," Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals will also be without tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle), safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) and defensive tackle Josh Mauro (hamstring). Daniels and Mauro were placed on reserve/injured.

Arizona has two questionables: guard Justin Murray (hand) and safety Charles Washington (groin).

Defensive tackle Zach Allen could make his return from reserve/injured this week after being activated Saturday.

"Zach was able to move around and do a few things yesterday," Kingsbury said Wednesday. "We’ll try to push him a little bit more today and see where that ends up."

The Cardinals also added veteran nose tackle Domata Peko Sr.

The Patriots will be without running back Rex Burkhead (knee) and left tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee), who were declared out Friday. Nose tackle Carl Davis (concussion) was listed as questionable, but there were reports that all three were placed on reserve/injured Saturday.

They also have a big list of questionables: running back J.J. Taylor (quad), receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), special teamer Matthew Slater (knee), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring/hand), guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive tackle Byron Cowart (back), linebacker Tashawn Bower (illness), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hand), safety Kyle Dugger (toe) and kicker Nick Folk (back).

Matchups to watch

Belichick vs. Kingsbury

Kingsbury’s first NFL coach was Belichick in 2003. He spent that year with the Patriots on reserve/injured and was released at the end of training camp in 2004, but the two have kept in touch and Belichick even lent a helping hand to Kingsbury while he was at Texas Tech.

“Kliff is sharp guy, works hard, likes football, was always around and engaged and wanted to learn," Belichick said. "He is really a pleasure to work with.”

AllCardinals’ Mason Kern went over their history in a three-part series.

Part one is here.

Deandre Hopkins vs. Stephon Gilmore

Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has made the All-Pro team for three straight years. He's third in the NFL in catches, first in receiving yards and second among wide receivers in first downs.

He faces Gilmore this week, should he be active, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year and two-time All-Pro. Since Gilmore arrived in Foxborough in 2017, the two have already matched up three times while Hopkins was with Houston. In those games, Hopkins had 20 catches for 218 yards, but the Patriots went 2-1.

Hopkins’ Texans won last year against New England, and Hopkins let Gilmore know about it.

Murray’s legs vs. Patriots defense

Quarterbacks have been the leading rushers against the Patriots for two straight weeks.

Murray leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards with 619, more than former Offensive Player of the Year running back Todd Gurley and Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara in as many games.

“He can hurt you in a lot of different ways," Belichick said. "He’s a fast, explosive player.”

Predictions

More consensus picks for the Cardinals this week, but we expect this to be a close game once again.

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 24-20

Mason Kern: Cardinals win 31-30

Alex Weiner: Cardinals win 26-20

Vegas line: Cardinals -2