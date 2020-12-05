The Cardinals are looking to snap a lot of streaks this season. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2015, nor have they been above .500 since then. At 6-5, they are in a wild-card spot, but in order to keep a winning record, they will need to defeat the Los Angeles Rams for the first time in six games.

If they can this week, they would own the tie-breaker for second place in the division.

Game time is 2:05 MST in Glendale, Ariz.

How to watch/listen

TV: FOX with Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Brock Huard and Jen Hale

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside slant



Sunday is a battle between one of the more productive offenses in the league against perhaps the most balanced defense.

The Cardinals are second in yards gained and fourth in rushing yards. They were first in both two weeks ago, but have struggled since then with an average of 306 yards. They didn’t gain fewer than 438 in any of the previous five games.

Against Seattle two weeks ago, eight penalties disrupted the offensive rhythm. In each of the last two games, the running attack hasn't prospered. Quarterback Kyler Murray has run for just 41 yards in his last two outings, as opponents have looked to take that ability away by keying in on it.



"We have great weapons on the outside," running back Kenyan Drake said. "When they (stack the box), then that makes them one-dimensional and allows guys like the (DeAndre Hopkins), tight ends, Christian Kirk, Dan Arnold, running backs in the backfield to thrive in one-on-one situations."

Murray said he has faith in all of his teammates, but the team needs to stop "shooting itself in the foot."

Meanwhile, L.A. has allowed the third-fewest points in the league, second-fewest total yards and passing yards. They have conceded 30 points in a game just once this season.

The Cardinals are 1-5 when they don’t score 30 points.

Los Angeles is one of two teams in the NFL with two top-12 sack leaders in Aaron Donald (second) and Leonard Floyd (tied for 12th). Rams head coach Sean McVay also said this week he believes three of his team's corners -- Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill and Darious Williams -- are playing at a “really high level.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said everyone will have to “wait and see” what the team tries to defeat the Rams' strong defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals held New England to under 100 yards passing and didn’t allow a 50-yard drive last Sunday.

They have nine interceptions in the last six games, are fifth in the league in red-zone touchdown percentage and are 10th in sacks. However, Arizona has still allowed 28 or more points in four of five games.

The Rams offense has two top-20 receivers in Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp while quarterback Jared Goff is eighth in the league in passing yards. They have a running back committee that has worked for 124.6 yards win the ground per game.

The flaw? Turnovers.

Goff has fumbled (not lost) in every game since Week 6 and has the fifth-most interceptions with 10. When he gets pressured, he is especially prone to giving the ball away. In their last two losses, he has been hit 15 times and thrown four interceptions with three fumbles.

The main questions: Can Arizona find new ways to unlock the offense if opponents keep loading the box? Can the pass rush get to Goff in the pocket?

Who’s in/who’s out

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald was added to reserve/COVID last week, and hasn’t been taken off. He didn’t practice this week, a big loss for Arizona against a tough defense.

Also out for Arizona will be safety Jalen Thompson, who reinjured his ankle against Seattle.

Questionable will be defensive linemen Angelo Blackson (illness) and Rashard Lawrence (activated from reserve/injured this week; calf) and safety/special teamer Charles Washington (groin).

Returning to action is guard Justin Murray (hand).

The Rams will be without linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) while center Brian Allen (knee) and nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (hip) are questionable.

Matchups to watch

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Jalen Ramsey

While this may be their first duel in the NFC West, Hopkins and Ramsey have faced each other seven times already. They both formerly played for AFC South teams with Hopkins in Houston and Ramsey in Jacksonville.

Hopkins averaged 6.3 catches per game with 72.4 yards against Ramsey. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson this week described them as being physical players, with Hopkins having tremendous hands and Ramsey more speed.

"I'm expecting it to be an extremely challenging matchup between both guys," Peterson said. "But I definitely have my popcorn, watching it from the sideline for sure."

Aaron Donald vs. Cardinals interior line

Donald not only has five first-team All-Pro honors and two AP Defensive Player of the Year awards, but he has killed the Cardinals in recent years. In 12 career games, he has 11 sacks ands 23 quarterback hits against Arizona. He had four sacks in his last two trips to the Valley alone.

He’ll match up with guard J.R. Sweezy and perhaps Justin Murray, should he get snaps in his return.

Sweezy has faced Donald a lot, spending most of his career in the NFC West, but Donald has performed well in the matchup.

Cardinals pass rush vs. Jared Goff

When the Miami Dolphins hosted the Rams in Week 8, Miami’s pass rush hit Goff nine times and sacked him twice. He committed four turnovers that day, and the Rams lost despite tripling Miami’s yards total.

The Cardinals have pressured quarterbacks well recently with three sacks in each of their last two games. Their key to doing so again is to differ looks and pressures to make Goff uncomfortable.

"Every week is no different for our secondary to give him a pre-snap look and take it away post-snap," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "Applying some pressure to the quarterback is always key to keep the pass game to a minimum."

Predictions

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 30-20

Mason Kern: Rams win 31-27

Alex Weiner: Rams win 28-23

Line: Rams -3