After three straight losses and four in the last five games, the Cardinals lost their hold on a playoff spot last Sunday. They have four weeks to get it back. Arizona trails Minnesota by a conference record tie-breaker since both teams are 6-6.

The Cardinals first chance to potentially regain the spot comes in New Jersey against the New York Giants. New York is also in a playoff battle, tied for the NFC East lead at 5-7.

"We’ve got four games left, and each game is crucial," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "We understand that it’s a 1-0 mentality, and we’ve got to win.”

How to watch/listen

Inside slant

After a 38-28 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his offense needs to do a better job of staying on the field.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said his unit needs to do a better job getting off the field.

Arizona's offense stalled to a halt last week, with four straight three-and-outs in the first half. The defense, meanwhile, allowed third-down conversions on nine of 15 attempts.

An area that has been brought up by several Cardinals is stepping up in critical situations. The Cardinals had chances to get back into the game last week, but two late turnovers ended that opportunity. The defense allowing three third-and-seven or longer conversions hurt as well.

"We've got to make sure that we thrive in situational football," cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "We've got to make sure that they don't score before half. We have to make sure that we can't keep giving up . . . third downs and nine-plus."

The Cardinals are still hanging around the top 10 in the NFL in points scored, rushing yards and top 14 in points allowed, but they haven’t looked like the 5-2 team they once were.

As they look for their identity, they face a team that has found its own. The Giants are a ground and pound team that has played great defense.

The Giants are top 10 in opposing points per game, yards per game and takeaways. They haven’t allowed more than 20 points in any of the last four games and no more than 25 since Week 5.

"They swarm the football," Kingsbury said. "They give you a bunch of multiple looks, they have veteran safeties back there (Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan) , they can disguise it and mix things up and play at a really high level."

Defensive end Leonard Williams is fresh off of being the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after getting 2.5 sacks last week.

On offense, they are top 12 in the league in rushing yards per game, despite having lost Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley for the season in Week 1. Wayne Gallman has stepped up in his place.

Passing has not seen the same production, but it is designed for play-action and boots in the short game.

A question is whether quarterback Daniel Jones will play after he sustained a hamstring injury two weeks ago. He is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks.

Who’s in/who’s out

The Cardinals had a handful of players land on the injury report this week. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back), linebackers Isaiah Simmons (neck/back) and De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), running back Kenyan Drake (hip), kicker Zane Gonzalez (back) and right tackle Kelvin Beachum (back) were all listed as questionable.

However, Gonzalez was declared out Saturday and Mike Nugent was elevated to the roster from the practice squad.

Kingsbury said that Hopkins and Simmons were dealing with soreness and should be good to go. He also said Campbell will be a game-day decision.

Also, receiver Larry Fitzgerald was activated off of the reserve/COVID list Tuesday, and will be back in action Sunday although his snap count is unknown. He missed the last two games.

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph and safety Jalen Thompson are out. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was designated for return from reserve/injured this week and was activated Saturday. As for New York, along with Jones, linebacker Blake Martinez, who is third in the league in tackles, is questionable.

Also questionable are cornerback Darnay Holmes and tackle Matt Peart.

Matchups to watch

Giants pass rush vs. Cardinals offensive line

As opponents are loading up the box more, the Cardinals offensive line has been overwhelmed. This has led to fewer running lanes, as the Cardinals have gained under 100 rushing yards in two of the last three games, and more sacks.

Left guard Justin Pugh said this week that the offensive line "hasn’t played well enough" in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the Giants are sixth in the league in sacks over the last three games with 10, five last week alone. They are also eighth in fewest rushing yards per attempt.

Cardinals offensive plan vs. adjusting defenses

The Cardinals have not found a solution for the new ways opponents are playing them defensively.

Edge rushes and blitzes are keeping Murray in the pocket where he can't move around, and he has struggled in recent weeks to reach the level he showed earlier this year. There have been miscommunications with him and his receivers. Drake has seen his yards production plummet.

"I have to do a better job calling plays and we have to do a better job executing whether he’s in the pocket or rolling out or creating things with his feet," Kingsbury said. "We obviously haven’t executed or coached at the level we would like to the last couple of weeks."

Arizona had most of its success offensively last week after halftime while going up-tempo and hitting short passes to keep the ball moving. It seemed to open up the field. Kingsbury said he should have gone to that sooner.

Maybe he won't make that mistake this time.

Turnover battle

The Cardinals have nine interceptions in their last seven games and forced three turnovers against the Giants last season. Jones has been prone to losing the ball, with 10 interceptions and seven fumbles this year.

With the offense struggling, perhaps an early takeaway could kick-start something for the Cardinals on Sunday.

On the other side, Murray lost the ball twice in the fourth quarter last week, which put the game out of reach. The Giants have tied or won the turnover battle for four straight weeks and are second in the NFL in forced fumbles.

Joseph noted that the Giants are great at controlling possession, so Arizona turning the ball over would create more chances for New York to control the tempo.

Plus, the Giants are not a dominant offensive team despite having a productive run game. They are 30th in points per game this year. The Cardinals best shot to hold them is by not allowing favorable field position, which would be the result of turnovers or penalties.

Old school matchup

The first Cardinals vs. Giants game was in 1926. The Cardinals have played the Giants more than any other opponent in team history, 128 times. New York has won 80 of the matchups.

Predictions

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 23-16

Mason Kern: Cardinals win 31-27

Alex Weiner: Cardinals win 19-16

