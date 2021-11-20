Preview: Cardinals Renew Rivalry with Seahawks Ahead of Bye Week

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for the Arizona Cardinals rivalry battle with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks have one of the most competitive rivalries in the NFL.

The NFC West foes split their games in each of the last two seasons, and Seattle owns the all-time series 22-21-1.

Last year, each home team defended their nest successfully in two one-score games.

This time, Seattle will host Arizona ahead of the Cardinals' bye week.

Who plays remains a key question for the visitors as quarterback Kyler Murray is progressing from his ankle injury.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said a decision on Murray will be made closer to game time.

Essential information

Game Setting Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2:25 p.m. from Seattle TV FOX with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh National Radio ESPN Radio with Roxy Bernstein, Kelly Stouffer, Jessamyn McIntyre Cardinals Radio Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi Spanish Radio KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu Betting Line Cardinals -2.5

Inside slant

The Cardinals had their lowest point of the season in a 34-10 loss at home against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

Murray did not play for the second straight game, and the offense stumbled after a successful outing the week before.

Whether Murray suits up will depend on his ability to defend himself from oncoming rushers.

If he plays, he will have the benefit of getting a week off to recover. If he does not, he gets that extra time to get his body right for the final six games.

Seattle recently got its star quarterback back from injury. Russell Wilson missed four games on injured reserve after getting surgery on his finger.

His return last Sunday was unceremonious, losing 17-0 in the snow against the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson threw the ball 40 times, so there clearly was no pitch count.

Next Gen Stats

"It was the same zip on the ball," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "I mean, he threw some deep balls, threw some out balls. He ran around, he scrambled, so I didn't see any difference in Russell's game."

The Seahawks went 1-3 without Wilson and are sitting in a 3-6 hole. A loss to the Cardinals could be a devastating blow.

The defense in many ways has stepped up, not allowing more than 26 points in any game since Week 3.

It has not created many turnovers and has allowed the sixth-most yards in the league. But its 1.88 points per drive average is the 10th-best mark in the NFL, propelled by stellar red-zone defense.

The offense is 22nd in points.

Since Wilson got hurt in Week 5, the Seahawks have scored more than 20 points only once.

The Seahawks use their run game and quick passing attack to set up home-run throws, which Wilson is not shy to launch.

The Cardinals were on the raw end of multiple last season.

The Seahawks have two of the best receivers in the NFL: Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. It will be a challenge for Arizona to keep them covered.

"DK is a bigger guy, Tyler's a smaller guy," cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. said. "DK goes vertical, the guy is fast. Lockett is fast as well. Just knowing the type of dogs that are in the offense, you've got deep threats, you've got overs and all those types of things."

The Cardinals will once again have many decisions to make regarding who to sit out and who to play.

They have a standard that was not met last week and will be motivated to get back to it, regardless of who is active.

"We need to play to our best because we know, at the end of the day, our divisional games have an effect on our destiny," wide receiver Christian Kirk said.

Injury report

Murray will be a game-day decision, again. This is the third time, although the quarterback said this week he believes he is over the hump.

Kingsbury said Murray still needs to show that his acceleration is back so that he can evade defenders and protect himself.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been ruled out and this will be his third straight missed game.

The Cardinals are already without starting running back Chase Edmonds (injured reserve) and will also miss left guard Justin Pugh (calf).

Kingsbury admitted next week's bye is coming at a good time to get some players rested for a return.

Matchup history

Both matchups between these two rivals went down to the wire last season.

The Cardinals successfully protected their nest in Week 7 with a 37-34 overtime victory.

The Seahawks clapped back with a 28-21 win in Seattle later in the season.

Lockett was especially difficult for the Cardinals to defend.

Arizona may have lost on the road last year, but it has had better luck in Seattle than most. Since Lumen Field, formerly known as Century Link Field, opened in 2002, the Cardinals have the most road wins there with eight.

In 2019, the Cardinals left the Pacific Northwest with a 27-13 victory in a game edge rusher Chandler Jones had four sacks.

Player to watch