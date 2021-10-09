Preview: Cardinals Return Home to face 49ers

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for the Arizona Cardinals home battle with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals are the final unbeaten team standing with a 4-0 record following last week's 37-20 road win over the Los Angeles Rams.

That victory represented a hurdle finally evaded after four years. However, the players made it clear, Week 4 isn't the Super Bowl, and they have not proven anything yet.

Their 1-0 mentality leads them into a new week against another NFC West foe: the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals blew a golden opportunity to make the playoffs last year in part due to a Week 16 loss to San Francisco at home.

"San Fran beat us last year and knocked us out the playoffs, or were part of that," left guard Justin Pugh said Thursday. "We've got to go back out there and beat those guys."

Essential info

Game time/date Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1:25 p.m. TV FOX with Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin Radio Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi Spanish KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu Betting odds Cardinals -5.5 Over/under 49.5

Inside slant

49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first NFL start against the Cardinals after Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out Friday because of a calf injury.

Lance was the third overall pick in the draft and is a dual-threat behind center.

He came in after Garoppolo went down last week and finished 9 of 18 with 157 passing yards, two touchdown tosses and 41 rushing yards.

It did not always look pretty, but the 49ers' game plan was for Garoppolo. Now, they've had a week to devise a strategy for Lance, which could be difficult to prepare for.

"I think most coaches benefit from playing the starter," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday. "If the young guy plays, it's more work for me and the players and the coaches to figure out what they should do with this guy."

Lance also played only one college game in 2020.

The 49ers hand the ball off a lot, rushing on the ninth-highest percentage of offensive snaps in the league. They've had various injuries at running back, but have continued to produce.

Run defense has been Arizona's weakest point this season, so that could be priority No. 1. Plus, putting a rookie who likes to run in passing situations gives the Cardinals more chances to rush him.

"That's my focus right now, just stopping the run and giving my team a chance to be able to rush the passer," edge rusher Markus Golden said.

© David Wallace/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

San Francisco's top offensive playmaker to worry about is wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He is second in the NFL in receiving yards behind Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, who has played an extra game.

Samuel is also the league leader in yards after the catch.

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle missed practice this week with a calf injury, so his status will be worth keeping an eye on. he was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report.

The Cardinals put together a complete performance offensively last week.

Quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards while the team gained 216 net yards on the ground. Plus, they did not turn the ball over.

Murray has continued to improve this year in the pocket while he still makes miraculous plays with his legs.

The Cardinals offense continues to get balanced production from its personnel, with six players having at least 15 receptions thus far.

"You'd rather have equal distribution across the board like that," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "As defensive coordinators are preparing, it's a bigger challenge."

The team leads the league in points per game with 35.

The 49ers defense has had troubles this season, allowing 25.5 points per game.

They have not put together a high percentage of pressures, but there are still dynamic playmakers up front.

Defensive end Nick Bosa has four sacks and eight quarterback hits, while Dee Ford had two sacks last week.

Injury report

Team Player Injury Status Cardinals CB Byron Murphy Ribs Out Cardinals OL Justin Murray Back Out Cardinals CB Marco Wilson Ribs Questionable Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds Shoulder Questionable Cardinals RT Kelvin Beachum Ribs Questionable Cardinals TE Maxx Williams Shoulder Questionable Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Ankle Questionable 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Calf Out 49ers CB K'Waun Williams Calf Out 49ers TE George Kittle Calf Doubtful 49ers DE Samson Ebukam Hamstring Questionable 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw Knee Questionable

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Byron Murphy Jr. has had a breakout season for the Cardinals, intercepting three passes and winning an NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. However, he won't play Sunday because injuries to his ribs.

Antonio Hamilton and Marco Wilson being questionable creates even more potential problems.

The Cardinals may need contributions from players who have yet to be active like Jace Whittaker or Tay Gowan.

Running back Chase Edmonds and tight end Maxx Williams have been instrumental pieces to the Cardinals offense this year. Kingsbury said Friday that Edmonds is a game-day decision.

For the 49ers, potentially not having Kittle as a reliable target for Lance could make the rookie's first start less smooth.

Matchup history

The Cardinals have lost three of four against the 49ers. Before this stretch, Arizona won eight in a row.

Four of the last five meetings between the two have been decided by one possession.

The first matchup between these two teams was in 1951, and the 49ers lead the all-time series record, 32-27.

Key players