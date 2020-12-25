PREVIEW: Cardinals vs. 49ers Round 2 Matchups, Injuries and Predictions

In the mobile game "Temple Run", the goal is to run forward and not fall or stumble.

A wrong turn or too many trips results in your character getting caught and the game ending. After three straight stumbles, the Arizona Cardinals have won consecutive games, getting back on course with an 8-6 record and owning sole possession of the final spot in the NFC playoffs.

But, the Chicago Bears are only one game behind, so another stumble could mean Game Over for Arizona. The situation is simple: win two games and they're in, lose and they may need some help.

"If you want to make the playoffs, you have to win games late in the season," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "We know what’s at stake.”

This week, the Cardinals face a 5-9 San Francisco 49ers team decimated by injuries in Glendale.

San Francisco will start their third-string quarterback, be without their top rusher and be missing several defensive starters.

Where to watch/listen

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video with multiple broadcast crews

Local TV: FOX-10 with Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Paul Calvisi and Bertrand Berry

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside slant

The Cardinals defeated Philadelphia 33-26 last Sunday as the offense awakened with a season-high 526 yards led by quarterback Kyler Murray’s career-best 406 passing yards.

Arizona seems to be pulling away from the slump they displayed during the three-game skid offensively.

However, last week was not a flawless performance, as the Cardinals lost the turnover battle by three, including two giveaways in the red zone.

Defensively, the Cardinals gave up a lot of yards especially through the air. But, they made big stops on third downs and they got to the quarterback with six sacks.

Saturday will be the second matchup they have with the San Francisco 49ers, who they beat 24-20 in Week 1.

Multiple Cardinals have stated that the two teams are very different now than they were to start the season.

"As the season goes by, you learn new things, all those small details and all that stuff matters," corner Byron Murphy Jr. said.

This can especially be said about San Francisco, a team that seemingly has different personnel every game. This week, third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard will be under center filling in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens.

Practice-squad quarterback Josh Johnson was placed on reserve/COVID-19 this week, so the 49ers had to sign former Cardinal Josh Rosen off the Tampa Bay practice squad to be Beathard's backup.

Defensively, they have already lost several key play-makers to season-ending injuries including edge rusher and 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa. Longtime starting corner Richard Sherman is out Saturday with a calf injury, as is starting safety Jimmie Ward with a concussion.

However, All-Pro tight end George Kittle will make his return to the 49ers lineup for the first time since Week 8. Top receiver Brandon Aiyuk will also be available after he missed the Week 1 game.

The 49ers have lost six of their last seven games and the defense has allowed 34 points or more in four of them.

Statistically, the defense hasn’t allowed a ton of yards this season, as they rank fifth in the NFL in yards per play allowed at 5.2. A large reason why the 49ers continue to give up a lot of points is due to the offense giving the ball away.

The 49ers are second in the NFL in giveaways with 29. The Cardinals didn’t force any turnovers last week, but had been ballhawks in weeks prior.

From Week 6-15, the Cardinals were tied for third in the NFL in takeaways with 15.

The pass rush has also been effective in recent weeks, as the Cardinals have 14 sacks in the past two games alone. Edge rusher Hasson Reddick has had six sacks and five forced fumbles in that span.

"When you can rush four and get pressure and play coverage, it allows the rush more time to get there," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

Who’s out/who's in?

This has become a loaded question for the Cardinals.

Ten players were listed as questionable for Saturday. Those include tight ends Dan Arnold, Darrell Daniels and Maxx Williams, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, running back Chase Edmonds, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, left guard Justin Pugh, safety Jalen Thompson and linebackers Kylie Fitts and Reddick.

"It's that time of year when certain guys are a little bit banged up and we're making sure we're being smart with those guys," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

Linebacker and special teamer Dennis Gardeck has been ruled out, as Kingsbury confirmed Thursday he will miss the remainder of the regular season because of a knee injury. Gardeck has not yet officially been placed on reserve/injured.

Patrick Breen-USA TODAY Sports

For San Francisco, along with missing Mullens, Sherman and Ward, starting running back Raheem Mostert is out for the remainder of the season, as is receiver Deebo Samuel.

Defensive end Dion Jordan is doubtful, plus defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, safety Tarvarius Moore, corner Emmanuel Moseley and center Hroniss Grasu are questionable.

Matchups to watch

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Cardinals cornerbacks

Despite playing with three different quarterbacks this season, Aiyuk is putting up one of the greatest rookie seasons ever for a 49ers receiver.

He is just 195 yards away from breaking Jerry Rice’s franchise record for most yards by a receiver in his first season. Rice played in all 16 games while Aiyuk has played in 11 with two remaining.

He is tricky to cover due to his speed and ability in the slot as well as down the field. He could also be dangerous on jet sweeps.

Kittle being back gives Arizona another weapon to worry about and could draw some attention away from Aiyuk.

Cardinals receivers vs. 49ers secondary

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a field day last week when going up against an injury-affected Eagles secondary with nine grabs, 169 yards and the game-winning touchdown catch.

Without Sherman or potentially Moseley, second-string corners may have to guard him with backup safeties behind them. They also have to deal with Christian Kirk, Fitzgerald and Arnold, should they all be active.

Trent Williams vs. Cardinals Haason Reddick

San Francisco left tackle Trent Williams is once again having a stellar season. Pro Football Focus has the eight-time Pro Bowler graded at 90.6, second-highest in football at his position. He has allowed four sacks this season in 901 snaps.

On Saturday he will line up at times against Reddick, if healthy. Reddick is fifth in the league with 11 sacks and second in forced fumbles with five. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph plays the outside linebackers on both sides during games.

In Week 1, Williams had the task of facing Chandler Jones, who finished with a sack and two quarterback hits. Jones' season was lost in Week 5 due to a biceps injury, and Reddick has stepped up in his absence to be the guy San Francisco has to worry about keeping out of the backfield.

Recent success against the 49ers

The Cardinals not only defeated the 49ers earlier the season, but they have won nine of the last 11 meetings against San Francisco. With Murray at quarterback, Arizona is just 1-2, but he has played well in all three games, posting a 69.1 percent completion percentage with 621 yards and five touchdowns.

Predictions

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 31-17

Mason Kern: Cardinals win 24-21

Alex Weiner: Cardinals win 31-13

The line: Cardinals -5