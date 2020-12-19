PREVIEW: Cardinals vs. Eagles Matchups, Injury Updates and Predictions

The Cardinals continue to build for the playoffs on Sunday against an Eagles team that is not yet down and out.

A victory last Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals against the New York Giants ensured that they hold their playoff hopes in their own hands.

As long as they continue to win, they’ll have a playoff spot guaranteed to them. But, being just one game up on multiple teams for the final wild-card spot with three weeks remaining, the Cardinals have a little room for error.

This week, the Philadelphia Eagles come to State Farm Stadium Sunday at 2:05 MST.

Philadelphia may be 4-8-1, but they are still within 1.5 games of NFC East leader Washington with something to fight for. The Eagles defense has improved throughout the season, and they now are starting a rookie quarterback who is 1-0.

How to watch/listen

TV: FOX with Brandon Gaudin, Aqib Talib and Sara Walsh

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi

Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside slant

Both the Cardinals and the Eagles showed new life last week.

The Cardinals were coming off of a three-game losing streak, but their defense stepped up in a dominant effort against the New York. Offensively, the Cardinals found their early-season rhythm in spurts, and quarterback Kyler Murray found a few running lanes for the first time since their previous win in Week 10.

The Eagles were floundering before last Sunday, with a struggling Carson Wentz under center. They lost four straight games, as Philadelphia’s offense allowed the most sacks and giveaways in the league during the season.

However, putting in rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts created a new dynamic as he was able to use his mobility to get out of the pocket and make moves with his legs, gaining 106 yards on the ground. In the passing game, he was accurate on quick throws, as 137 of his 168 passing yards were on passes 10 yards or shorter.

"With Jalen being at quarterback, (head coach) Doug (Pederson) has done a great job of switching the offense to more of a college-style with boots and quarterback zone reads, quick-gain screens," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said.

Meanwhile, both pass rushes are coming off monstrous games. The Cardinals had eight sacks last week, five from Haason Reddick who set the franchise record. The Eagles had five sacks and 17 quarterback pressures against New Orleans.

Several key contributors from the Eagles' Super Bowl winning team back in 2017 are still on the defense, including defensive linemen Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox. They are Philadelphia’s top two sackers this season.

Both the Eagles and Cardinals are top-six in the NFL in sacks.

“You look at both D-lines, both can attack the quarterback probably in different ways," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. "Arizona has a couple of edge rushers and then big guys in the middle that can just flat out push the pocket. Then you look at our defense and with (coordinator) Jim (Schwartz) and his structure, they’re aggressive, attack-style off the ball."

However, neither team has defended the run consistently, in the Eagles' case, mostly against quarterbacks.

They allow the most rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks in the NFL. Against the top rushing quarterback in the league, Lamar Jackson, the Eagles allowed him to total 108 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Murray is the second-leading rusher among quarterbacks in the NFL this year.

The Cardinals still had some holes offensively last week, as they struggled in the red zone and to block when handing the ball off. But, it was a step in the right direction, so Sunday gives them a chance to continue to build.

Who’s in/who’s out

Once again, the Cardinals will be without multiple starters on defense as defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and safety Jalen Thompson are out again. Both have missed a handful of games this year. The only questionable player on defense is cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who is dealing with a hamstring issue.

Offensively, Arizona has two questionable impact players: left guard Justin Pugh and a running back Chase Edmonds. If Pugh is unable to go, Justin Murray likely fills in at left guard. If Edmonds is inactive, Kenyan Drake will have to carry more of the load and could see a bigger role in the passing game. It's also possible D.J. Foster would be active.

The Cardinals will also be without kicker Zane Gonzalez for the second consecutive week. Practice-squad kicker Mike Nugent will fill in again.

On the Eagles side, they will be without right tackle Jack Driscoll. Philadelphia will start a 13th new offensive line combination on Sunday, as injuries have decimated the unit.

On defense, they will be without cornerback Avonte Maddox, while corner Darius Slay is questionable with a concussion. Slay is their top corner, and would likely cover wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins frequently should he be healthy enough to play on Sunday.

Veteran defensive tackle Malik Jackson is also questionable because of a concussion.

Matchups to watch

Eagles pass rush vs. Cardinals offensive line

The Cardinals offensive line protected Murray more effectively last week than in previous games. Murray had space to move within the pocket and the ability to flush and scramble for yards. They faced a Giants team that played back on many snaps, which Murray said allowed him to get more space.

The Eagles are a more aggressive style defense with multiple athletic playmakers on the edge, which sparks another challenge for the Cardinals pass protection.

"It's one of the best, relentless pass rush guys, they play hard, they are physical, dynamic athletes up front," Kingsbury said. "Any tape you turn on, they're wreaking havoc."

But, again, Philadelphia has not shown much ability to contain mobile quarterbacks on the run.

Eagles run game vs. the Cardinals defense

There isn’t a huge sample size on Hurts, but what’s clear is that he is dangerous on run-pass options, especially given his running back partner.

Running back Miles Sanders is second in the league among running backs in yards per carry at 5.7 and he had 115 yards last Sunday with 82 coming on a touchdown run.

"Jalen's running ability, they have great backs, they rush for over 100 yards a game, so their rushing game is really good," safety Budda Baker said. "Jalen just puts a whole other piece to it."

Joseph added: "(Sanders is) fast to the hole and is capable of knocking off big runs at any time."

WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. CB Darius Slay

A big reason the Cardinals offense started to get going last week was a clear emphasis to feed Hopkins often.

He had nine catches for 136 yards, as a threat in the intermediate passing game and on screens. He got open and allowed Murray to get the ball out quickly.

This week he faces Slay, if healthy, and while the two All-Pros have never faced each other in a game, they did during joint practices between their former teams in 2019.

If Slay cannot play, then the beaten up Eagles secondary will have a problem.

UPDATE: Slay has been ruled OUT.

NFC Easy

The Cardinals have owned their NFC East competition this season. They are 3-0 and have outscored opponents 94-32. The Eagles are the final challenge from that division. Arizona last swept the NFC East in 2014.

Predictions

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 23-14

Mason Kern: Cardinals win 28-24

Alex Weiner: Cardinals win 27-19

Line: Cardinals -6.5