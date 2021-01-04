Three Takeaways: QB Kyler Murray Goes Down, Cardinals Season Ends in LA

The Cardinals offense failed to overcome their quarterback's early injury in a season-ending loss to the Rams.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback, was subjected to the sideline as his team's season slipped away in an 18-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In the win-or-go-home matchup on Sunday, Murray was sacked on the first possession of the game and defensive end Morgan Fox landed "awkwardly" on his ankle.

Murray spent the majority of the afternoon bouncing from the locker room, to the blue tent on the sideline and limping as he attempted to warm up to get back in.

Without Murray in the game, the Cardinals scored just once, on a possession that started at the Rams' 14-yard line following linebacker Jordan Hicks' interception.

Murray got back onto the field in the fourth quarter, and provided a spark, leading the team longest drive of the day at 11 plays for 56 yards.

"I think it was pretty significant," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said of the injury. "He continued to work on it, the training staff continued to work with him and he got to a point that he felt it was bearable and came back in."

But, that drive ended in a blocked field goal, which halted any momentum of a comeback.

A once 5-2 team atop the NFC West in Arizona is eliminated after a 3-6 finish.

Three takeaways from Sunday:

"Shooting themselves in the foot"

The Cardinals offense allowed just as many points as the defense in Week 17. Up 7-3, Cardinals right guard Justin Pugh was called for a hold in the end zone while backup quarterback Chris Streveler took a long time to decide what to do, giving two points to L.A.

Two possessions later, with less than a minute left in the first half, Streveler threw an interception to cornerback Troy Hill, who returned it 84 yards to the end zone. A Cardinals lead turned into a 12-7 deficit heading into halftime.

Streveler said after the game that he threw the pass because he believed it was a free play due to a Rams player jumping into the neutral zone.

Kingsbury agreed, and mentioned that he felt several calls went the wrong way against Arizona on Sunday. But, he did say his team needs to take care of the ball regardless.

"We have to find a way to make enough plays," Kingsbury said. "We gave them nine points offensively with that interception return, safety and we just were not good enough."

Murray said after the game that mistakes the team made on Sunday and throughout the season were a major factor in being eliminated.

"We've got we got to be better in all phases," Murray said. "And I hope that this motivates us as an organization.

"We've kind of shot ourselves in the foot. I feel like we should already be in the playoffs, but we're not."

Adjusting with Murray on the sideline

Kingsbury's offense gave Streveler a lot of straight drop-back calls, despite him being used earlier this season as a threat to run on short-yardage situations.

He only ran three times for 12 yards Sunday and was not rolling out very often, although those plays seemed to work more effectively.

Down the field, he was 0-for-4 on throws beyond 10 yards.

Streveler had 24 passing yards in the first half, including an 11-yard shovel pass that went for the lone touchdown.

He said postgame that his biggest opportunity in the NFL did not go as he hoped.

He said that he had not gotten a lot of reps with the first team this year behind Murray, but it was his job to fill in.

"I do get a lot of reps on the scout team and I try to take those reps as serious as possible and make them game-like," Streveler said. "As a backup, it's your job to be ready."

The Cardinals have Brett Hundley, a backup quarterback with multiple NFL starts, on the roster, but he was left inactive the entire season.

Arizona, despite having a backup playing under center for the most snaps in his NFL career, handed the ball off four times in seven possessions after Murray went down.

With the lack of a run game, a lot of Cardinals possessions ended without taking much time off the clock. The Rams held the ball for 37:53, and although they did not score many points, they sustained drives enough to get into field-goal range and find opportunities to score, which the Cardinals failed to do.

The Rams were also working with a backup under center, John Wolford. Their game plan had him rolling out and gave him the option to throw on the move and run when possible. He ended with 231 passing yards and 56 rushing in his NFL debut.

When the Cardinals did hand it off Sunday, the Rams defensive line had a beat on the Cardinals blockers. Overall, Los Angeles had eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

Arizona ran for 48 yards on 2.7 yards per carry, both season lows.

The Cardinals were without receivers Larry Fitzgerald (groin) and Christian Kirk (reserve/COVID-19), but Streveler and Murray both said they have confidence in the targets that replaced them. Still, Fitzgerald, especially, has been a reliable option in the short passing game, which could have aided Streveler as he looked to find a rhythm.

Red-zone defense

The Rams had early chances to get a leg up. Down 7-0 in the first quarter, they drove to the Cardinals 1-yard line. Wolford carried right and was denied by Hicks and linebacker Tanner Vallejo. A couple of false starts pushed L.A. back to the 11, and the Cardinals defense did not allow them to get much closer.

Vallejo played more snaps than usual on Sunday and led the team with a career-high 12 tackles. He also got his second career sack.



The Rams next drive moved all the way back to the Cardinals 2-yard line, but linebacker Isaiah Simmons stripped halfback Cam Akers as he leaned for the end zone. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. recovered.

Los Angeles was 0-for-4 in the red zone and 0-for-3 on goal-to-go situations, as their only touchdown came on defense.

The Cardinals finished the season as a top-10 team in red-zone defense.

However, despite keeping the Rams out of the end zone, linebacker Markus Golden did not take any moral victories.

"At the end of the day, it's a team sport, and I'm a team player," Golden said. "I can't be the guy that says they'd be proud just for the defense. It's a team sport. I always say we could have gotten a touchdown, got some more takeaways, got the offense closer."

The Cardinals enter the offseason with more wins than last year, "strides forward" as Kingsbury has said. But, multiple players this year said this was a playoff team, and why they did not reach that goal will be one of many questions during the offseason.