Cardinals-Rams GIFs that Keep on Giving for Regular Season Finale

The 8-7 Arizona Cardinals take on the 9-6 Los Angeles in the Week 17 regular season finale. The Cardinals enter the contest after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16, while the Rams dropped their penultimate contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals currently sit in third place in the NFC West, while the Rams are ahead of them in second place. Arizona currently sits out of the NFC playoff race, but can qualify with a win over the Rams. Meanwhile, the Rams can either defeat the Cardinals or lose and have the Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers in order to qualify.

The following are what AllCardinals is deeming the "GIFs that keep on giving" and will follow the main story-line trends from the game, as well as key highlights and moments captured by the broadcast. It will be updated in descending order, with the most recent at the top.

As a reference, here is the "GIF of the Game" from the Cardinals Week 16 loss: Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins heads to the locker room after sustaining an apparent chest injury at the end of the first half. He played the entire second half and is playing this week.