Recap: Cardinals Edge Vikings in Home Opener

The Arizona Cardinals escaped State Farm Stadium with the win after a missed field-goal attempt.

The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Minnesota Vikings 34-33 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired to seal the victory.

With the win, Arizona improved to 2-0 while Minnesota dropped to 0-2.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished the game 29 of 36 with 400 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Vikings jumped out in front 20-7 midway through the second quarter, but the Cardinals rallied to go into halftime with the lead.

Murray scrambled for a 12-yard touchdown run with 3:15 left in the quarter.

The Cardinals got the ball back and Murray hit rookie receiver Rondale Moore for a 77-yard touchdown connection. Murray escaped pressure and rolled to his left. Moore was left alone as several defenders ran up to stop Murray from running.

"They went zone and they dropped me and as he's scrambling, I'm just like, hopefully he sees me," Moore said.

The Vikings responded with a field goal, leaving just 21 seconds on the clock.

But, the Cardinals set up kicker Matt Prater for a 62-yard try after a couple of receptions by Moore. Prater hit the kick perfectly, right down the middle, to give Arizona the lead 24-23 at halftime.

"We came out flat, there's no doubt, and they came out rocking and I thought the end of the half was a huge swing," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game.

The second half started as action-packed as the end of the first. Murray threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage, and linebacker Nick Vigil returned it for a touchdown.

The Cardinals responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive capped off by wide receiver A.J. Green scoring his first Cardinals points on a screen pass from Murray.

From there, the scoring slowed.

Murray threw an interception in Vikings territory. The Cardinals defense then stopped Minnesota, but a roughing the punter call against Tanner Vallejo gave the Vikings a new chance. They converted with a field goal to take a 33-31 lead.

The Cardinals defense, though, kept them alive, getting another stop and setting up a 10-play drive in which Prater hit another go-ahead kick.

Arizona’s defense allowed just three points in the second half, only due to the special- teams penalty that extended a drive.

However, the Cardinals offense failed to put Minnesota away and awarded the visitors with ample time and a timeout to work with down the stretch.

"Frustration, just because we gave them an opportunity to drive the field," Murray said afterward. "We had the ball, had the opportunity to go end it."

The Vikings plowed into Cardinals territory, but the errant kick was the difference in the game. Joseph also missed an extra point earlier that ended up being costly although he also connected on two 52-yard field goals.

The Cardinals go back on the road next week to take on the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. Their next home game isn’t until Week 5 when the San Francisco 49ers come to Glendale.