Report: Baker to Play Through Thumb UCL Tear Sunday; Have Surgery

Mason Kern

While the injury bug has ravaged the NFL through the early portion of the season, the Arizona Cardinals have come out relatively unscathed in two games. Yet, before the start of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that safety Budda Baker has a torn UCL in his thumb, but will play in Week 3.

Rapoport also said that Baker will have surgery to repair the ligament "next week" and that the Cardinals hope that the All-Pro defensive back will only miss one game. However, according to Verywell Health, UCL tears in the thumb typically have a 4-6 recovery timeline with "most patients able to play sports 3 to 4 months after surgery."

It would appear that Baker's specific tear may not be as serious, though, considering he intends to play through it Sunday. 

Arizona already has starting safety Jalen Thompson on reserve/injured courtesy of an ankle issue he picked up Week 1 after just two snaps against the San Francisco 49ers. Elsewhere in the secondary, projected starting cornerback suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in training camp and replacement cornerback signee Dre Kirkpatrick was listed as questionable for Sunday's game Friday with a neck injury.

However, the Cardinals have only promoted running back Jonathan Ward to the active roster from the practice squad for Week 3, so it would appear the franchise feels comfortable with where the secondary depth is at entering the game.

Through two games, Baker has accumulated 20 tackles (14 solo, six assisted) while playing on 62 defensive snaps (100 percent) in Week 1 and 65 snaps (98 percent) last week.

The Cardinals have not yet announced the injury and did not include Baker on Friday's injury report with status updates since he was a full participant each practice this week.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

