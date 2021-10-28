Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Report: Packers WR Adams Not Cleared to Play vs. Cardinals

    The Green Bay Packers' leading receiver will not suit up on Thursday Night Football against the Cardinals.
    Author:

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has not cleared COVID-19 protocols and will not play Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported. 

    Adams reportedly did not travel with his team to Arizona Wednesday, as he needed negative tests 24 hours apart to do so. Had he cleared protocols, he would have had to travel to Arizona Thursday. To travel Wednesday, he would have to fly separately from the team.

    The Packers placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. 

    Wideout Allen Lazard will also not play since he is a high-risk close contact. He got added to reserve Tuesday.  

    Adams leads Green Bay with 744 receiving yards this season. The next highest Packer is running back Aaron Jones with 186. Adams is also one of the most prolific receivers in the entire NFL with the second most catches behind Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams.

    Without Adams and Lazard, Green Bay may have to rely more heavily on the run game with Jones and A.J. Dillon. 

    Green Bay's available receivers are Randall Cobb, rookie Amari Rogers and potentially Marquez Valdes-Scantling should he return from injured reserve in time. 

    Tight end Robert Tonyan could also be featured heavily.

    Thursday night's game from State Farm Stadium kicks off at 5:20 p.m. Arizona time.

    The Packers are 6-1 and the Cardinals 7-0. 

    The winner heads into the weekend with the top spot in the NFC. The season is not yet at its halfway point, but building a lead in that No. 1 spot and owning tie-breakers could pay dividends for the Cardinals down the road. 

    © Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
