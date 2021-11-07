Reports: Cardinals Not Expecting to Play Murray, Hopkins at 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals could be missing major star power Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals are not expecting to play either quarterback Kyler Murray or wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins Sunday at the 49ers, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer Sunday.

He reported that both players traveled with the team, but there is an impression that both will be inactive.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported the Cardinals had not ruled out Murray earlier Sunday morning, but his availability was going to be an uphill battle.

Murray suffered a reported ankle sprain in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. He limped off the field and exited the stadium in a walking boot.

He did not practice this past week, but Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was a game-day decision.

That appears to still be the case, although the likelihood of him suiting up has reportedly diminished.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Thursday evening that Murray would test himself out during warmups.

On the FOX pregame show, Jay Glazer said unless Murray "does something miraculous" in pregame warmups, he won't play.

As for Hopkins, Rapoport tweeted the receiver will try to play, but this week could be the exception to the "Hop don't miss games" sentiment.

Hopkins had a hamstring injury going into Week 8, and it prevented him from playing more than 15 snaps. He also did not practice last week.

Schefter reported there was even less optimism abut Hopkins playing than Murray late Saturday night. That is likely because the hamstring issue could be worsened simply by playing.

If Murray is inactive, backup Colt McCoy will make his first start as a Cardinal. He signed during the offseason having 30 NFL starts under his belt.

At wide receiver, the Cardinals will also be without A.J. Green due to COVID-19.

That leaves Christian Kirk, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch. Dortch was protected on the practice squad this week and was elevated to the roster Saturday. If Moore has an increased role in the offense, it's possible Dortch could be utilized on kick returns.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Arizona time. Inactive lists become public 90 minutes before game time.