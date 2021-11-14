Reports: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins Unlikely to Play Sunday

Plus more notes including Cam Newton's reported status and the Cardinals' food drive ahead of Sunday's game.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are unlikely to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday night that Murray’s chances to play were not promising while NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Arizona is pessimistic.

Murray will reportedly test himself during warmups to see if he can try.

He and Hopkins each missed last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Murray is still dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8. Hopkins has a hamstring issue.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy is the likely starting quarterback for the Cardinals against Carolina. He performed excellently last week against San Francisco, completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that rookie receiver Rondale Moore, who is listed as questionable to play with a neck injury, is likely to suit up for the Cardinals Sunday.

With Moore, the Cardinals' receiving corps would consist of the rookie, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green (who returned from the COVID-19 list this week), Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch (practice-squad elevation).

Cam Newton

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who signed Thursday, is reportedly expected to be active.

Newton was added to take over as the Carolina starter after Sam Darnold suffered a potentially season-ending shoulder injury last week.

It's possible the former MVP could get involved in specific packages against the Cardinals, something Arizona has been cognizant of.

But, P.J. Walker is going to start this game.

Food drive

The Cardinals are hosting a holiday food drive outside State Farm Stadium before game time.

Fans can bring non-perishable foods to 14 dropoff locations that include the five gates. Donations will benefit the United Food Bank in Mesa.

Fans can also donate online using this QR code:

Sunday’s game kicks off at 2:05 p.m.