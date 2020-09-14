The significance of the Cardinals’ 24-20 win over San Francisco can’t be minimized. Falling behind quickly 10-0, piling up penalties at inopportune times.

But at the end of the day, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was everything he was expected to be and quarterback Kyler Murray delivered in kind.

Most important, the defense had crucial pass breakups when the 49ers drove into position for the potential game-winning touchdown. A deflection by cornerback Patrick Peterson, followed by two consecutive from nickel back Byron Murphy Jr. led to a turnover on downs in the waning seconds.

A Cardinals' goal-line stand in the first half kept the score 10-7 49ers shortly after the team got back in the game after a blocked punt by inside linebacker Ezekiel Turner and recovery from outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck led to the team’s first touchdown of the season, a receiving touchdown by running back Chase Edmonds.

Safety Budda Baker — who had a game-tying 15 tackles with 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley — summed up Murray’s day by saying, “He did what God blessed him with: being very fast.”

Unfortunately for Murray, the two victory-formation kneel-downs that resulted in a loss of nine yards at the end of the game cost Murray a 100-yard rushing day as he ended with 91.

Still, Murray’s arm and legs accounted for 321 of the team’s 404 yards of offense and enabled the Cardinals to overcome nine penalties for 102 yards, no takeaways and one turnover — an interception off a tipped pass.

In the second half, Murray had 81 of his rushing yards and the Cardinals out-gained San Francisco 230-144. They also had 18 first downs in the second half to nine for the 49ers.

The Cardinals were 7-for-14 on third down compared to the 49ers' 2-for-11, but even more important were the two Cardinals touchdowns in as many red-zone trips. San Francisco journeyed to the red zone four times, but scored just one touchdown and one field goal and were stopped on downs twice, including in the 49ers’ final possession.

After his 14-catch, 151-yard day, Hopkins said, “It feels real sensational right now. I knew we had something special here the day I walked into the building for the first time.”

If the next 15 weeks go like this, it could truly be something special.