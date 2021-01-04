After 6-3 Start, Cardinals Go Home with 8-8 Record

The Arizona Cardinals went out with a whimper, losing to the Rams and were beaten out of a playoff spot by the Chicago Bears because of a tie-breaker.

At the end of a distressing day, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave up.

The day began with word that wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was unable to play because of a groin injury. That came a day after fellow receiver Christian Kirk was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and was also unavailable.

Yet, neither was as impactful as a third-down sack on the first possession of the game, when quarterback Kyler Murray limped off the field because of an ankle injury. What transpired for most of the rest of the afternoon could only make everyone question what anyone on the coaching staff saw that convinced them Chris Streveler should be the team’s No. 2 quarterback.

When asked whether he had any regrets of making Streveler the immediate backup instead of Brett Hundley, who was never active for a game this season, Kingsbury — the man of few words — was predictable and said only, “Not at all.”

At least he could have tried to take advantage of what Streveler did best during his Canadian Football League career. After all, when outside linebacker Markus Golden was asked after the game what impressed him about Streveler in practice, he said the rookie quarterback is a “fast guy.” But spectators didn’t get much of chance to see that Sunday.

Streveler’s best attribute in the CFL was moving in the pocket and running the football. He rushed for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns on 204 carries in his two-year career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Yet, there were few rollouts or called running plays with Streveler under center.

He did have a 12-yard gain on a run-call late in the first half, but followed that with an awful pass on a play that began at the Rams 32-yard line on second-and-7 with 37 seconds to play. It was intercepted by cornerback Troy Hill, who returned it 84 yards to provide the Rams with a 12-7 lead.

It appeared a Rams defender jumped into the neutral zone before the snap on Streveler’s hard count, but there was no flag. Kingsbury and Streveler both acknowledged they thought it was free play.

“That's how we coach it,” Streveler said. “Snap the ball when we think they jump . . . Just didn’t get the call.”

It took until the third quarter for a designed rollout on which Streveler connected with tight end Dan Arnold for a 12-yard gain. For the game, Steveler was 11-for-16 for 105 yards, one touchdown and the pick-6.

Although the Rams failed to score an offensive touchdown, head coach Sean McVay had an expanded playbook for backup quarterback John Wolford, who has better mobility than usual starter Jared Goff (broken right thumb). In the first NFL snaps of his career, Wolford completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and, more importantly, rushed six times for 56 yards in crucial situations.

That performance came after his first-ever NFL pass attempt was intercepted by Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who returned it to the Rams’ 14-yard line. Two plays later, the Cardinals scored their only points of the game on a day that featured a season-low 214 yards, 2-for-9 on third down and only 22:07 of possession time.

Murray came back in the game with 14:24 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Rams leading 18-7. He completed all four of his pass attempts for 69 yards, advancing the ball from the 25-yard line to the Rams’ 7-yard line.

However, a compromised Murray lost four yards on a first-down RPO and then was sacked for a loss of eight yards. After an incompletion in the end zone on which the officials missed wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being interfered with, kicker Mike Nugent had a 37-yard field goal attempt blocked by defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, who appeared to be illegally lined up too close to long snapper Aaron Brewer.

The Cardinals got the ball back with 7:49 to play at the 31-yard line and moved to the Rams 40. What followed were more of the negatives that befuddled the offense for much of the season.

An illegal shift made it first-and-15 and running back Chase Edmonds lost three yards on a first-and-15 run. Murray’s deep pass to wide receiver Trent Sherfield was incomplete, bringing up third-and-18 and another head-scratching play call.

Murray ran to his left, then pitched the ball backward to Edmonds, who lost another three yards.

It was now fourth-and-21 at their own 49 with only 4:31 remaining in the game and one timeout left.

Yet, Kingsbury made the decision to punt despite being down by two scores. Admittedly, the odds were long for success on fourth-and-21. However, the odds were certainly larger that the Cardinals would get two more possessions at that point in the game. As it turned out, the Rams essentially ran out the clock with the Cardinals getting the ball one last time at their own 13-yard line with 19 seconds remaining.

Kingsbury essentially gave up. He certainly wouldn’t characterize it that way, but how else can it be viewed?

Streveler came back in the game for the final three plays and competed two passes for 28 yards that prevented the Cardinals from finishing the game with only 186 yards. To that point, Streveler had just 77 yards passing.

Kingsbury was eight words into his answer to the first post-game question when he said the predictable “give L.A. credit” line. At the conclusion of his 62-word answer, after saying, “Thought our guys played hard all year, were competitive, played to win, just came up short today,” he ended with “got to give L.A. a lot of credit.”

That might be true, but fans just don’t want to hear that after every excruciating loss.

We can’t forget this is a team that progressed this season and was dealt a difficult hand in the season finale. But many teams experienced troubles in an unprecedented year.

Good team find ways to overcome adversity. The Cardinals weren’t good enough to overcome and they finish the season 8-8, a record that many current critics probably predicted when the season opened.

However, we also can’t forget this was a team that was 5-2 after an unforgettable Sunday night win over Seattle and 6-3 following the improbable win over Buffalo. That makes them 3-6 in their last nine, 2-5 in their last seven and they failed to reach 20 points in three of the last four losses.

Surely, a lot of time will be spent in the long offseason ahead lamenting over what might have been — and working to fix it, so it doesn’t happen again.

When asked how the team can get to that point where there is consistent growth and not continually “shooting themselves in the foot,” Murray said, “I think part of it is going through it. Learning how to win. And some other reasons that I don't care to break down right now. But, we've got to be better in all phases. And I hope that this motivates us as an organization.

“I mean, it's an ugly feeling and nobody wants to feel like this. Especially when we've all talked about it. We've kind of shot ourselves in the foot, and feel like we should already be in the playoffs, but we're not.”