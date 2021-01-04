Cardinals 8-8 Record Equals 16th Pick in NFL Draft
Is it ever too early to start talking about the NFL Draft? Probably not, especially for the 18 teams sitting at home watching the playoffs.
The order of selection is now known for those 18 teams with all ties broken by strength of schedule. Losers of next weekend’s opening round of the playoffs will select with picks 19-24 based on record, followed by the four divisional round losers with picks 25-28, the two conference championship game losers with picks 29 and 30, the Super Bowl runner-up with pick 31 and the Super Bowl champion with pick 32.
The Cardinals 8-8 record tied with Las Vegas, but the Cardinals had the lower strength of schedule percentage so they will select 16th in the first round and the Raiders 17th. Those two teams will alternate selection spots in the ensuing rounds.
The following is the order for the first 18 selections and the remaining 14 teams in order of record, but that will change based on results of playoff games.
PICK TEAM RECORD | STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
1 Jacksonville 1-15 | .549
2 N.Y. Jets 2-14 | .594
3 Houston to Dolphins 4-12 | .541
4 Atlanta 4-12 | .551
5 Cincinnati 4-11-1 | .530
6 Philadelphia 4-11-1 | .533
7 Detroit 5-11 | .506
8 Carolina 5-11 | .529
9 Denver 5-11 | .566
10 Dallas 6-10 | .470
11 N.Y. Giants 6-10 | .502
12 San Francisco 6-10 | .549
13 L.A. Chargers 7-9 | .482
14 Minnesota 7-9 | .504
15 New England 7-9 | .527
16 Arizona 8-8 | .474
17 Las Vegas 8-8 | .539
18 Miami 10-6 | .467
PLAYOFF TEAMS
Washington 7-9 | .463
Chicago 8-8 | .488
L.A. Rams to Jaguars 10-6 | .494
Indianapolis 11-5 | .443
Cleveland 11-5 | .451
Tennessee 11-5 | .475
Tampa Bay 11-5 | .488
Baltimore 11-5 | .494
Seattle to Jets 12-4 | .447
Pittsburgh 12-4 | .474
New Orleans 12-4 . | 461
Buffalo 13-3 | .512
Green Bay 13-3 | .429
Kansas City 14-2 | .465