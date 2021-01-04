Cardinals 8-8 Record Equals 16th Pick in NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals will pick 16th in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.

Is it ever too early to start talking about the NFL Draft? Probably not, especially for the 18 teams sitting at home watching the playoffs.

The order of selection is now known for those 18 teams with all ties broken by strength of schedule. Losers of next weekend’s opening round of the playoffs will select with picks 19-24 based on record, followed by the four divisional round losers with picks 25-28, the two conference championship game losers with picks 29 and 30, the Super Bowl runner-up with pick 31 and the Super Bowl champion with pick 32.

The Cardinals 8-8 record tied with Las Vegas, but the Cardinals had the lower strength of schedule percentage so they will select 16th in the first round and the Raiders 17th. Those two teams will alternate selection spots in the ensuing rounds.

The following is the order for the first 18 selections and the remaining 14 teams in order of record, but that will change based on results of playoff games.

PICK TEAM RECORD | STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

1 Jacksonville 1-15 | .549

2 N.Y. Jets 2-14 | .594

3 Houston to Dolphins 4-12 | .541

4 Atlanta 4-12 | .551

5 Cincinnati 4-11-1 | .530

6 Philadelphia 4-11-1 | .533

7 Detroit 5-11 | .506

8 Carolina 5-11 | .529

9 Denver 5-11 | .566

10 Dallas 6-10 | .470

11 N.Y. Giants 6-10 | .502

12 San Francisco 6-10 | .549

13 L.A. Chargers 7-9 | .482

14 Minnesota 7-9 | .504

15 New England 7-9 | .527

16 Arizona 8-8 | .474

17 Las Vegas 8-8 | .539

18 Miami 10-6 | .467

PLAYOFF TEAMS

Washington 7-9 | .463

Chicago 8-8 | .488

L.A. Rams to Jaguars 10-6 | .494

Indianapolis 11-5 | .443

Cleveland 11-5 | .451

Tennessee 11-5 | .475

Tampa Bay 11-5 | .488

Baltimore 11-5 | .494

Seattle to Jets 12-4 | .447

Pittsburgh 12-4 | .474

New Orleans 12-4 . | 461

Buffalo 13-3 | .512

Green Bay 13-3 | .429

Kansas City 14-2 | .465