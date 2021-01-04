NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Cardinals 8-8 Record Equals 16th Pick in NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals will pick 16th in the first round of the NFL Draft in April.
Author:
Publish date:

Is it ever too early to start talking about the NFL Draft? Probably not, especially for the 18 teams sitting at home watching the playoffs.

The order of selection is now known for those 18 teams with all ties broken by strength of schedule. Losers of next weekend’s opening round of the playoffs will select with picks 19-24 based on record, followed by the four divisional round losers with picks 25-28, the two conference championship game losers with picks 29 and 30, the Super Bowl runner-up with pick 31 and the Super Bowl champion with pick 32.

The Cardinals 8-8 record tied with Las Vegas, but the Cardinals had the lower strength of schedule percentage so they will select 16th in the first round and the Raiders 17th. Those two teams will alternate selection spots in the ensuing rounds.

The following is the order for the first 18 selections and the remaining 14 teams in order of record, but that will change based on results of playoff games.                                

PICK TEAM                       RECORD | STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

1 Jacksonville                  1-15   |   .549

2 N.Y. Jets                        2-14   |   .594

3 Houston to Dolphins   4-12   |   .541

4 Atlanta                          4-12    |  .551

5 Cincinnati                    4-11-1  |  .530

6 Philadelphia                4-11-1   |  .533

7 Detroit                         5-11    |   .506

8 Carolina                      5-11     |   .529

9 Denver                        5-11     |   .566

10 Dallas                        6-10    |    .470

11 N.Y. Giants                 6-10    |    .502

12 San Francisco           6-10    |    .549

13 L.A. Chargers            7-9      |    .482

14 Minnesota                7-9     |     .504

15 New England           7-9     |     .527

16 Arizona                    8-8     |     .474

17 Las Vegas                8-8     |     .539

18 Miami                     10-6     |    .467

PLAYOFF TEAMS

Washington                  7-9      |   .463

Chicago                        8-8    |     .488

L.A. Rams to Jaguars  10-6    |    .494

Indianapolis                 11-5    |    .443

Cleveland                     11-5    |    .451

Tennessee                    11-5    |    .475

Tampa Bay                   11-5    |    .488

Baltimore                     11-5    |    .494

Seattle to Jets             12-4    |     .447

Pittsburgh                    12-4     |    .474

New Orleans               12-4 .    |    461

Buffalo                         13-3      |    .512

Green Bay                    13-3     |     .429

Kansas City                   14-2    |     .465

