Seven Cardinals Play Every Offensive or Defensive Snap Against 49ers

Arizona Cardinals special teams standout safety Chris Banjo was a busy man in his team’s 24-20 victory over San Francisco Sunday.

Thanks to the exit of starting safety Jalen Thompson (injury unknown) on the second defensive series of the game, Banjo ended up playing 58 of the Cardinals’ 82 snaps on defense and another 15-of-28 on special teams. He contributed six tackles, three of which were solo.

The 58 snaps in Week 1 were more than the 42 he played on defense during the entire 2019 season.

The Cardinals also were able to withstand the loss of center Mason Cole (hamstring), who left the game in the third quarter. Second-year lineman Lamont Gaillard replaced Cole and played 46 snaps to Cole’s 36.

Seven Cardinals played all the snaps on either offense (82) or defense (62): Quarterback Kyler Murray, left guard Justin Pugh, right guard J.R. Sweezy, right tackle Kelvin Beachum, inside linebackers De’Vondre Campbell and Jordan Hicks and safety Budda Baker. Hicks also played every snap during the 2019 season.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries and cornerback Patrick Peterson missed one snap each, while cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. missed two.

It was also notable that defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who was signed last week and practiced for the first time Wednesday, played 23 snaps and registered the team's first sack of the season.

On special teams (28 snaps), outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck and inside linebacker Ezekiel Turner played 22 and 20, respectively. It was Turner who blocked a 49ers punt and Gardeck recovered it while returning it five yards to the 10-yard line, which set up the team’s first touchdown of the season — a Murray pass to running back Chase Edmonds — and cut San Francisco’s lead to 10-7.

Charting the Snaps:

OFFENSE (82)

Offensive linemen: RT Kelvin Beachum, RG J.R. Sweezy, LG Justin Pugh 82; LT D.J. Humphries 81; C Lamont Gaillard 46; C Mason Cole 36; LT Justin Murray 1

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 77; Larry Fitzgerald 65, Christian Kirk 63; Andy Isabella 14; Trent Sherfield 2

Tight ends: Dan Arnold 45; Maxx Williams 43; Darrell Daniels 17

Running backs: Kenyan Drake 58; Chase Edmonds 28

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray 82; Chris Streveler 1

DEFENSE (62)

Defensive linemen: NT Corey Peters 44; DTs Jordan Phillips, Zach Allen 31; DT Angelo Blackson 23; NT Rashard Lawrence 14; DT Leki Fotu 4

Linebackers: ILBs De’Vondre Campbell, Jordan Hicks 62; OLB Chandler Jones 55; OLB Devon Kennard 34; OLB Haason Reddick 30; ILB Isaiah Simmons 18; OLB Kylie Fitts 9

Defensive backs: S Budda Baker 62; CB Patrick Peterson 61; CB Byron Murphy Jr. 60; S Chris Banjo 58; CB Dre Kirkpatrick 20; Ss Charles Washington, Jalen Thompson 2

SPECIAL TEAMS (28)

LB Dennis Gardeck 22, LB Ezekiel Turner 20; LB Tanner Vallejo, RB D.J. Foster, TE Darrell Daniels, WR Trent Sherfield 17; S Charles Washington 16; S Chris Banjo 15; LB Kylie Fitts 13; CB Kevin Peterson 12; NT Corey Peters 11; K Zane Gonzalez, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 10; Ts D.J. Humphries, Kelvin Beachum; Gs J.R. Sweezy, Max Garcia; C Lamont Gaillard; TE Maxx Williams; T/G Justin Murray; LB Haason Reddick 6; G Justin Pugh, WR Christian Kirk, RB Chase Edmonds, LBs De’Vondre Campbell, Jordan Hicks; CBs Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy Jr., DTs Jordan Phillips, Zach Allen 5; LB Isaiah Simmons 4; WR Andy Isabella 2; TE Dan Arnold, QB Chris Streveler, S Budda Baker, LB Chandler Jones 1