Failed Field-Goal Epitomizes Cardinals Losing Effort Against Dolphins

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals showed they were ready for prime time.

However, against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, a midday matchup, the Cardinals showed they weren't capable of winning a game that would have tied them for first place in the NFC West with the Seahawks, who lost in Buffalo to a Bills team that is the Cardinals opponent next week in State Farm Stadium.

On this day, with the game hanging in the balance in the fourth quarter, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury essentially stuck with a running game that simply wasn’t working and took the ball out of quarterback Kyler Murray’s hands.

After a sequence in the Seattle win two weeks ago, Kingsbury acknowledged that Murray told him not to get conservative again. Yet, he did in Week 9, and the Dolphins were able to escape with a 34-31 victory after kicker Zane Gonzalez wasn’t able to reach the crossbar on a 49-yard field-goal attempt that would have tied the game with 1:53 remaining.

"It was hard to see," Kingsbury said afterward. "I know he didn't get much of it, just (looked) like a miss-hit, but I haven't got final word on that."

In two fourth-quarter possessions, Murray attempted three passes, despite a flag-happy officiating crew that called a combined nine defensive pass interference penalties acros both teams. Murray ran four times to running back Chase Edmonds six for just 19 yards in the quarter.

In their next-to-last possession, Murray completed one pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for seven yards. Murray then ran on three consecutive plays, including a 4-yard gain on fourth-and-1. However, Edmonds, who managed just 70 yards on 25 carries with starting running back Kenyan Drake out with an ankle injury, gained six yards on two plays. Murray was next stopped inches short of the first down on a third-and-4 play before Edmonds was stuffed for no gain on fourth down to turn the ball over.

After Miami kicker Jason Sanders gave the Dolphins the 34-31 lead on a 50-yard field goal with 3:30 remaining, Murray got the Cardinals into Miami territory at the 40-yard line with a first-down, 35-yard pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk, who had five receptions for 123 yards and a 56-yard touchdown in the game.

On the next two plays, Edmonds gained nine yards, but on third down, Murray bounced a short pass to Kirk. But this time on fourth-and-1, after converting 2-of-3 total in the game, Kingsbury went conservative and called on Gonzalez to attempt to tie the game.

“He didn’t get much of it,” Kingsbury said when asked why Gonzalez’s kick was short.

As for his reaction to the disturbing loss, he said, “Give them (Dolphins) a lot of credit. They got it done; we didn’t.”

It was also a game in which the “No. 1-ranked” offense in the NFL in yards gained outplayed the Dolphins 442-313, but still lost. Miami got a gift touchdown early when Murray fumbled on a strip sack by defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah that was recovered and returned 36 yards by linebacker Shaq Lawson for a touchdown.

In the last two weeks, Miami has been out-gained a combined 913-458 by the Rams and Cardinals, yet won both games. That illustrates graphically how little leading the league in yards truly means.

Defensively, the Cardinals had issues in the secondary with cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) and Byron Murphy Jr. (reserve/COVID-19) out and committed crucial penalties that extended Miami drives.

On second-and-20 in the first quarter, Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked, but defensive tackle Leki Fotu was guilty of a facemask penalty. Six plays later, the Dolphins led 14-7.

In the fourth quarter, after the Cardinals had taken their first lead of the game at 31-24 on a 12-yard touchdown run by Murray, safety Budda Baker was penalized for lowering his head to initiate contact on a pass completion to tight end Mike Gesicki that gained no yards.

Baker is 5-foot-10 compared to the 6-foot-6 Gesicki and did what defenders typically do in order to make a tackle. Gesicki lowered his head; otherwise Baker would have hit him in the chest area. The penalty moved the Dolphins to their 49-yard line. Four plays later, including a 17-yard run by Tagovailoa, Miami tied the game.

After passing for just 93 yards in his first start against the Rams last week, Tagovailoa completed 20-of-28 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 122.3 against the Cardinals. Murray completed 21-of-26 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns with a 150.5 rating, but got bested again — just like Tagovailoa and Alabama did to Murray and Oklahoma in the 2018 Orange Bowl.

In the go-ahead touchdown drive in the third quarter, Murray completed all four of his passes and he ran for 40 yards, including 28 on fourth-and-1 from the 46-yard line. There were also two defensive pass interference penalties, one that was offset when center Mason Cole was illegally downfield.

However, the game was lost in the fourth quarter. Aside from the big play to Kirk, the Cardinals had 13 plays for a mere 42 yards.

It turns out the short Gonzalez kick was emblematic of how the day went for the Cardinals, as they drop to 5-3.