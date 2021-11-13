Preview: Injury Questions Surround Cardinals in Week 10 Against Panthers

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players for the Arizona Cardinals home matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The Arizona Cardinals' personnel could look very different depending on the next couple of days leading to Sunday's matchup with the visiting Carolina Panthers.

Nearly every position group is dealing with injuries as the team is nine games in and having no bye until Week 12.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was back on the practice field Friday after missing last week's game in San Francisco, but he will be a game-day decision for Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will be starting backup quarterback P.J. Walker in relief of the injured Sam Darnold, who was placed on reserve/injured Friday.

They signed Cam Newton Thursday, but head coach Matt Rhule has already said Walker will start this week.

Essential info

Game date/time Sunday, Oct. 14 at 2:05 p.m TV FOX with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh National radio ESPN Radio with Roxy Bernstein and Kirk Morrison Cardinals radio Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi Spanish radio KHOV 105.1 FM with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu Betting line Cardinals -10.5

Inside slant

The Cardinals took care of the 49ers last Sunday despite the injury problems throughout the team. They won 31-17 having never conceded a multiple-score lead after the first quarter.

Colt McCoy started that game and will do so again this week should Murray be unavailable.

The team has had great confidence in him, even before he passed for 249 yards and no interceptions last Sunday.

Next Gen Stats

"He prepares week-in, week-out," receiver Christian Kirk said. "He knows the playbook inside-and-out. He's a great communicator and a great leader."

The Cardinals also relied on the ground game last week, even with running back Chase Edmonds going down after his first touch.

James Conner ran for 96 yards and gained another 77 receiving. Edmonds is out this week with an ankle sprain, so Conner is set be featured prominently again.

The Panthers have allowed the seventh-fewest points in the NFL this year, but stopping the run has been their weak point. They allow 4.3 yards per carry, 26th in the league.

At receiver, A.J. Green is back after missing last week's action with COVID-19.

DeAndre Hopkins, though, remained out of practice all week as he deals with a hamstring injury. He is still day-to-day.

The Panthers' offense is 26th in points this year with 15 turnovers in nine games.

It has especially struggled over the last five weeks, scoring just 14.8 points per game.

Last Sunday against the New England Patriots, Carolina fell 24-6 after gaining only 240 yards with two turnovers.

Walker has completed 3 of 15 passes this season and has been sacked three times.

He showed flashes in 2020 of being a dual-threat quarterback difficult to contain, but the Panthers felt he would not be a long-term solution and added Newton.

"He's pretty quick," Cardinals edge rusher Markus Golden said. "Hopefully we can get out there and be able to contain him and keep him in that pocket."

Running back Christian McCaffrey will be the Panthers' player to watch on offense.



He returned from injured reserve last week. The 25-year-old led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2019, but injuries have limited him since.

Last week, McCaffrey ran the ball 14 times and caught four passes. He's elusive and and a terrific receiver who could get more action since he has a game under his belt.

"He has a crazy jump cut," Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons said. "His feet are always moving. He's always moving downhill. And I guess what makes him so dynamic is his ability to catch the ball on backfield routes."

A position group to keep an eye on Sunday is the Panthers' front seven. Outside linebacker and former Cardinal Haason Reddick has eight sacks and 12 quarterback hits while defensive end Brian Burns has 10 quarterback hits.

Injury Statuses

Sunday's inactives list will be one to look for as there are a lot of questionable players on Friday's injury report.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker is expected to play after returning to practice Friday.

Matchup history

The Panthers have owned this matchup in recent seasons, winning five games in a row dating back to the 2014 Wild-Card game.

Kingsbury and Murray are 0-2 against Carolina. They lost 31-21 last season on the road.

However, this is the greatest gap in record between the two teams in that span.

Players to watch