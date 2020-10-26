Cardinals Suffer Several Injuries Amid Seattle Victory

GLENDALE — In what was labeled as "weird" all week, the Arizona Cardinals Sunday Night Football prime-time matchup against the Seattle Seahawks proved to be just that in a 37-34 overtime victory for the Big Red.

Yet, the victory did not come without its bloodshed — both literally and figuratively. The Cardinals suffered several injuries with most not returning for the remainder of the contest.

The most concerning at present is the status of outside linebacker Isaiah Irving, who was signed to the active roster from the Denver Broncos practice squad Oct. 15. He suffered what the Cardinals are calling a neck injury while trying to make a block.

Irving was motionless after the play and had to be carted off the field. According to the game broadcast, he still had feeling in all of his extremities. There has been no further update at this time.

Additionally, Arizona's defensive line depth is now a serious question as defensive tackles Zach Allen (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) suffered injuries. The unit already has rookie Rashard Lawrence (calf) on reserve/injured and Phillips was questionable entering Sunday's game with a foot injury. He was observed from the press box walking with a serious limp into the locker room after the win.

Another potentially serious injury occurred on the offensive side of the ball when running back Kenyan Drake injuerd his ankle. He appeared in serious pain and was shown with tears in his eyes on the game broadcast. Multiple reports also state that Drake was sobbing and had his head in his hands on the sideline afterward before being carted to the locker room.

Running back Chase Edmonds admitted he and the Cardinals are currently unaware of Drake's status projecting forward.