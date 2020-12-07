The Cardinals are in trouble.

A stagnant offensive start, defensive lapses and turnovers in crucial situations led Arizona to another loss on Sunday, 38-28 to the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals have now lost three straight games, four of the last five, and are back to .500 at 6-6. Worse yet, the Minnesota Vikings won on Sunday, tying Arizona for the final wild-card spot in the NFC. The 49ers can reach 6-6 if they can defeated the Buffalo Bills Monday night . . . in State Farm Stadium.

A once 5-2 team, the Cardinals’ momentum has evaporated, and their playoff chances are dropping with each passing week.

Three things that went wrong and right Sunday:

Negatives

Offensive rhythm

Four-straight three-and-outs for the Cardinals encapsulates what their first-half offense looked like. Over those four possessions, they gained one yard.

It could have been five straight too, had Rams edge rusher Leonard Floyd not committed a face-mask penalty while sacking quarterback Kyler Murray on third down of the opening drive. Murray hit tight end Dan Arnold for a 59-yard touchdown connection two plays later, Arizona's only points of the first 30 minutes.

"Knowing all the tools that we have, we have to find a way to get stuff going as an offense," left tackle D.J. Humphries said. "We can't have back-to-back three-and-outs like that we have too much talent to do that."

After going up 7-0, the Cardinals conceded 17 consecutive points to Los Angeles.

A consequence of the offense being stifled so quickly was that the Cardinals defense spent 22:42 of 30 minutes on the field.

"We couldn't get anything going and kept our defense on the field a lot," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think as the game went on, it wore on those guys which is tough. We have to be better."

After the break, the Cardinals had their best drive of the game. It went 75 yards and lasted 6:23.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who had no catches prior to that possession, caught three passes, one for a touchdown.

Their last two touchdown drives stemmed from strong special-teams play. They started from the Rams 15-yard line after a fumbled punt return and the L.A. 47-yard line as Chase Edmonds took a kickoff past midfield.

Overall, the offense gained 232 yards, a season low and the second-fewest of Kingsbury’s tenure.

Murray gained fewer than 200 total yards for the first time this season.

The Rams defense allowed the second-fewest yards and third-fewest points in the league heading into Sunday, and it showed. But for the Cardinals to take a step as an offensive team, they need to solve strong defenses.

Even so, the Cardinals had their opportunities to catch up in the fourth quarter, but they got in their own way . . .

Fourth-quarter turnovers

With 7:15 left in the fourth quarter and down 31-21, the Cardinals drove to midfield. They had three timeouts left, so a score and a stop would set them up for a chance to tie or take the lead. But, Murray dropped back, felt pressure and was stripped by linebacker Justin Hollins.

Luckily for the Cardinals, Rams kicker Matt Gay missed a field goal, so Arizona didn’t lose points, just two minutes of time. The game was still in reach.

Three plays later, Murray’s pass got jumped by cornerback Troy Hill, who returned the takeaway for a touchdown. That extended the Rams lead to 17 with under five minutes remaining.

“We had chances, we threw points away at times and couldn’t figure it out,” Murray said.

Critical situations

After the game, Kingsbury, Murray and cornerback Patrick Peterson all shared a feeling about where the team is: they are failing in critical situations during close games.

"We've been in those games and we've got to find a way to execute when we have to," Murray said. "In the NFL, there's going to be one-score games and whoever usually finds a way to make that one play when it is crunch time usually wins the game."

The turnovers were one example of this. The offense also struggled to keep drives alive on third down, converting only just 4 of 12.

Meanwhile, the defense struggled to get off the field, allowing conversions on nine of 15 third downs. It had the Rams in a third-and-11 early in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Jared Goff found tight end Gerald Everett wide open, a hole in Arizona's zone, for the first down.

In the Rams' first touchdown drive Sunday, the Cardinals failed to stop them on three third downs.

"We can't keep giving up, I think they converted two or three third downs-and-nine plus," Peterson said. "That's unacceptable."

At the end of the first half, Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 48-yard field-goal attempt, another missed chance to cut the deficit.

Positives

First-half defense

The Cardinals allowed a lot of yards and first downs in the opening half. But, they kept Los Angeles out of the end zone pretty effectively given how long they were on the field.

The Rams' first drive saw them reach the Cardinals' 38-yard line, but on fourth-and-6, Arizona got the stop.

Midway in the second quarter, the Rams had third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, but the defense stuffed them twice with big plays made by Peterson, safety Budda Baker and nose tackle Angelo Blackson.

Despite the offense being a no-show in the first 30 minutes, the Cardinals went into the break down by just seven.

Special teams

Last week, the Cardinals were schooled by New England on kick returns.

That was not the case this time. Two special-teams plays directly led to touchdowns for Arizona. The fumble was forced by Charles Washington, who was questionable for Sunday due to a groin injury. It was recovered by Trent Sherfield, who didn’t play last week due to being on reserve COVID-19.

Later, Edmonds had his best kickoff return of the season, gaining 54 yards and crossing midfield

Special teams, in a way, kept the Cardinals in the game, aside from Gonzalez’s miss.

Second half DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins, who was in the top four of the NFL in yards and catches entering Sunday, was targeted twice in the first half. One drew a pass interference, another was incomplete.

He had the difficult task of matching up with All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey, someone who has matched up with Hopkins a lot having both played in the AFC South.

But, in the second half, the Cardinals found ways to get him the ball more with quick throws, screens and outs, which helped the team find a rhythm. He had two straight first downs on the first drive, then another to start the second possession.

"We felt like how things were going, we needed to create a spark," Kingsbury said. "Probably could have gotten to it sooner,"

Murray didn’t find him deep at any point, but Hopkins was a steady hand that kept the chains moving in spurts of the second half. He finished with eight catches and 52 yards.