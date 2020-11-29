The Cardinals had several chances to pull away from the Patriots on Sunday, but continuous mistakes led to a costly 20-17 loss. It all came to a head when kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 45-yard go-ahead field goal with under two minutes left, followed by the Patriots, thanks to a defensive lapse and a costly penalty, getting into field-goal range and nailing the 50-yard game-winner.

Arizona is now 6-5 after starting 5-2, making a path to win the NFC West narrower and the task of keeping a wild-card spot more difficult.

The offense stalled. Special teams struggled. And a defensive penalty made its mark late.

"In the games that we've lost, we have just found a way to shoot ourselves in the foot," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "It's not a good feeling to keep doing that over and over again."

Starting with the negatives first . . .

Simmons hit

The penalty mentioned above came with 50 second left in the game. It was third-and-13, and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton found room around the edge of the contain defense and ran for 14 yards and the first down.

As he was heading out of bounds, Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons laid a hit on him that drew a flag for unnecessary roughness. Newton was still in bounds when the hit was made, but there was some helmet-to-helmet contact. With the added 15 yards, the Patriots gained 29 on the play and the ball was placed on Arizona’s 39.

"There's going to be close calls like that," linebacker Markus Golden said. "I still respect Isaiah just from laying it on the line for his team."

Three plays later, the game was over.

That was Simmons’ second 15-yard penalty of the game, as he was called for lowering his head to initiate contact in the first half.

End of first half

The Cardinals missed a major opportunity going into the half.

They led 10-7 and drove into the red zone with under a minute left. With 41 seconds remaining, Murray found receiver Christian Kirk at the goal line wide open, but the third-year wideout dropped the ball. On the next play, Murray hit KeeSean Johnson, who stretched the ball toward the end zone for an apparent touchdown. However, upon review, his knee hit with the ball inside the 1-yard line.

That set up fourth down with three seconds left from inches away, where Arizona handed the ball off to running back Kenyan Drake. He was stuffed just short.

"That's going to haunt us," guard Justin Pugh said. "They made plays in the biggest moments and we didn't and that's a difference in that game."

Arizona didn’t get seven points, didn’t get three points and lost by three.

Offensive stagnancy

After going up 10-0, the Cardinals possessions went like this: punt, downs, punt, interception, punt.

In that span, New England took the lead 17-10. Murray wasn’t as aggressive with his legs, finishing with just 31 yards on the ground. He had just five carries, as Kingsbury said the Patriots keyed on him.

"On zone-read opportunities, they were just playing me," Murray said. "Made me hand it off."

Perhaps the Cardinals also wanted to be cautious with Murray’s shoulder, since he hurt it last week, but no one would acknowledge that.

He was efficient throwing the ball, as Kingsbury said, but didn’t throw deep to take the top off the defense. He had only five yards per attempt, 7.4 per completion and no touchdowns.

On the final drive, the Cardinals had the ball, first down, on the New England 36. They called three run plays and didn’t move the chains, resulting in the Gonzalez try. The offensive strategy was mostly conservative on Sunday and, like past examples, it didn’t work.

"I think New England had a good plan," Kingsbury said. "I think once again we had some opportunities and didn't take advantage."

Onto some positives.

Quick start

Everything looked great from the start. On the third play of the game, Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks got to Newton, hitting his arm as he was passing and the ball landed in Golden’s hands.

"Got to give credit to Jordan, he made it happen," Golden said.

Three plays later, Drake punched the ball in for six.

After forcing a punt, the Cardinals put together a strong drive that lasted 5:24 and resulted in a field goal. It was 10-0.

This was only the second game this year in which Arizona scored twice in the first quarter.

Defense (mostly)

This is putting Simmons’ personal foul and the final drive aside. Linebackers Hicks and Golden made a big play early, but that group as a whole was very productive. Hicks led the team with seven tackles. De’Vondre Campbell had two tackles for loss and a sack. Golden also had a tackle for loss and Simmons had a sack.

The Patriots struggled to move the ball Sunday with just 3.7 yards per rush (averaged 4.7 before the game) and Newton had just 84 passing yards.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick also had an interception in the fourth quarter that set the Cardinals up for a chance to win, but they were unable to capitalize.

Thirteen of the Patriots' 20 points were set up by poor special-teams work.

A 53-yard kickoff return by Donte Moncrief led to New England’s first touchdown after a 46-yard drive. Gunner Olszewski returned a punt for a touchdown, which was called back due to a questionable flag. However, the Patriots started on the Arizona 39, gained 35 yards and kicked a field goal.

Then, after Gonzalez’s miss, the Pats needed only 33 yards to get into field-goal range.

The Cardinals didn't allow points on a single drive that saw 50 yards gained.

They are still in the playoffs

At 6-5, the Cardinals will at worst head into next week tied for a playoff spot. Their next opponent is the division-leading Los Angles Rams.

"We're going to find out what we're made of," Pugh said.